Salman Khan's Bharat song Slow Motion released

A great way to add that extra zing to a movie is to add in some slow motion. And that’s exactly what Salman Khan has done for his new movie Bharat. Except he didn’t go the video effects way but went the song way instead. After the trailer of Bharat, the makers have unveiled the first song of the film titled Slow Motion that sees the likes of Salman Khan and Disha Patani in circus avatars. And yes, they are in love with each other. Well, what else were you expecting. That they’re good friends at the circus together. Hmm, not happening. And as Bollywood stereotypes go Salman’s circus act involves dangerous and life threatening scenarios with him doing stunts on a bike, while Disha’s role involves grace and flexibility as a trapeze artist. Guy do dangerous, girl do graceful. They also put her in a super gorgeous skimpy yellow saree, which even as a spokesperson for sexism, you’ll hear no complaints from me about. That’s because I’m a spokesperson when convenient, and a hypocrite the rest of the time. Best way to live. What’s funny to see in the music video also is the difference in dance grace and flexibility between Sallu Bhai and Disha. Disha is a trained dancer, which definitely shows, while Sallu does his usual stick-up-the-butt dance moves with minimum to zero hip flexibility. Always a pleasure to watch. So now gear up for Eid when the movie releases on June 5, 2019.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens about Saif Ali Khan

Most people have to go through the lowest and most lost phase of their life alone. The struggle, the feeling of hopelessness, and then finally picking themselves up and coming out of the deep, dark hole they found themselves in. But Kareena Kapoor’s been lucky like that. Just when she thought she was falling apart, there suddenly appeared Saif Ali Khan, like her white knight in shining armour, to catch her and tell her everything was going to be ok. And he kept his word. Everything did turn out ok. Actually forget just ok, it turned into the stuff of fairytales and dreams. She is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood, one of the most prominent celebrity endorsers of the country, has a charming and loving husband, and an absolutely delightful little son Taimur. Talk about winning the lottery of life, and that too at age 38. In a candid interview with Humans of Bombay, Kareena poured her heart out about all these things and how she fell in love with Saif. Apparently even though she had met him a couple of times, something changed only when they were filming for Tashan together and she fell for him hook, line and sinker. And then came Taimur. And though most assume that ambitions decrease with the advent of motherhood, her dreams have actually gotten bigger. Well, now that’s an absolutely modern day go getter!

Ranveer Singh and Shikhar Dhawan dance to the tune of Khali-Bali

When one enthu-cutlet and one normal person meet, the circle of yin and yang is formed and balance reigns over the world in that moment. But when two enthu-cutlets meet, sparks fly and the world gets the slightest jhataka before things cool off. Ranveer Singh and Shikhar Dhawan recently came under one roof, we’re not sure why, possibly for an ad shoot maybe, and the sparks that erupted between them came out in the form of teaching each other dance moves. Ranveer taught some Khali bali steps to Shikhar, while the cricketer made the actor pull off some bhangra steps. And what ensued was some super hilarious stuff on Shikhar’s Instagram. Ranveer also took to his IG story to put up a boomerang video with ‘Gabarr’ Shikhar. All in all, I’m sure they had a blast together, and hopefully Shikhar gave Ranveer some cricket tips for Kabir Khan’s 83, where Ranveer will be stepping into the shoe of Kapil Dev to recreate India’s thunderous World Cup victory in 1983.

Priyanka Chopra awarded Beauty of the Year

If you constantly obsess with your looks every minute of the day and constantly complain about this feature and that feature of yours that could have been better, take a few tips from Priyanka Chopra who was just given the Beauty of the Year Award by international magazine People, as part of their Beautiful Issue. According to Priyanka, looks aren’t everything, and it’s actually the confidence with which you walk in the room that makes all the difference. And believe me, with the number of photo shoots for brand endorsements and fashion magazines she’s done, she knows what she’s talking about. She also went on to say that in the world we live in, the standard of beauty is not really real, and that’s something we have done to ourselves. To further add to the arsenal of beauty tips, she explained that her version of wellness revolves around her skincare. She makes sure she moisturises every day, takes off all her makeup before going to bed, and drinks as much water as she can. Coming from a source as credible as Priyanka in the fashion world, I think this is some amazing, down to earth, real advice. Do the best you can as far as taking care of yourself goes, and then forget about it and focus more on self-confidence thereon.

Rajamouli's RRR shooting delayed

An ankle and a wrist. That’s literally all it took to bring the shooting schedule of a movie as big as Rajamouli’s RRR to a halt. The first two shoot schedules in Hyderabad got done, and now the big North Indian schedule where a majority of the film is to be shot is underway. However, a speed breaker in the form of injuries to both the lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan has caused a delay in the shooting schedule of the film in Pune. Ram Charan was the first to suffer from an ankle injury, and then NTR, feeling left out, went and took a hit to his wrist, and had to visit a private hospital in the city. And since this particular shoot segment requires the active participation of both the actors, there’s nothing much that can be done. So the film’s team is planning to give a week’s rest to both the actors before they get back to their gruelling schedule. Let’s hope that’s enough time for both the actors to get back on their feet and hands.