While we still might not have an answer to who let the dogs out, we do know that it’s in.com’s quickies that lets the highlights and the latest gossip out every week. It’s time to find out what’s been happening.

Thanos takes over Google

When it comes to the Marvel Universe, we all love the avengers. Be it Iron man, Thor, Hulk or any other heroes. But you can’t ignore the fact that a little part of you loves Thanos too. And today after a long wait, Avengers: Endgame has finally made its way to the big screen. Don’t worry, this update is not about who won the ultimate war, this is nothing to do with spoilers but in fact an Easter egg by Marvel. Now we all know how the makers love their Easter eggs and have been consistently dropping them for years now but this time apart from the film, they have collaborated with Google to drop an amazing one. So you know how Thanos with just a single snap is capable of reducing half the population to dust right? Looks like, Google search results are no exception. Because when you type Thanos on the search box, you get a crazy amount of results but if you click on the infinity stone studded gauntlet which is on the right side of the screen, you will see, half the results fading away. So this Easter egg could probably be a tribute or you know, it could even be a hit of sorts. Who’s to say? Now this really is quite something! Marvel really knows how to treat their loyal fan base. Now, if you’ve already been fortunate enough to watch the film, a humble request would be to not spoil it for anyone who hasn’t. Thank you very much.

Avengers: Endgame has finally released today in India, so it’s time to go and Marvel at the big screen.

Twinkle Khanna’s response to Modi's Interview

On April 24, that was two days ago, Modi probably gave the country one of his most entertaining and candid interviews. What added to the entertainment factor was none other than Akshay Kumar who was the interviewer. There were some interesting insights into the prime minister’s personal and professional life. One of the questions was related to Modi and who he follows on Twitter. And interestingly enough, the PM said that, he follows Akshay and his wife Twinkle Khanna and reads Twinkle’s critical tweets that are about him. Now the mood of the entire interview along, this segment included was light-hearted but given that it is election season, the country pretty much divided. Some called it a publicity stunt and the others called it a great interview. But Twinkle Khanna who generally criticises BJP had a positive reaction to the interview and was indirectly supporting her husband’s fondness for the party. She said that she would rather take the PM’s jibe in a positive way. And based on the current scenario of the country and how super critical it is there were headlines of her being supportive of the political party. This made Twinkle use social media yet again to set the record straight. She said the only party that she wants to involve in is where she can have vodka shots and a hangover the next day. Looks like now we know why she called her book Mrs. Funnybones. This just makes me wonder if a party of that kind could contest in the elections some day. Looks like I’ll just have to play out that scenario in my head because in reality phase four of Lok Sabha elections will being on April 29 and nine states including Maharashtra will cast their vote.

Harbajan Singh and Suresh Raina’s daughters are setting BFF goals already!

Yesterday, Dawyne Bravo aka DJ Bravo dedicated his famous song Champions to the all the kids of the boys representing Chennai in the biggest T-20 league. I mean it made total sense considering what a sensation Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva has turned into. And so has Hinaya. Harbhajan Singh’s daughter, who happens to be very good friends with Suresh Raina’s little princess Gracia. And we know this thanks to Harbhajan’s better half Geeta Basra who has being sharing pictures and videos of them on her Instagram. In a recent picture post, we can see Hinaya and Gracia cuddling as they are reunited and in another post which is a video, both of them are playing peek-a-boo with their parents. It’s absolutely adorable to see these two already setting some major BFF goals. If you want some more aww material, you can check out Geeta’s instagram or in.com. Because both of them will always keep you updated.

Rami Malek playing the next Bond Villian

News. Some big news. Does that tone sound familiar? Of course it does, I mean who doesn’t know about James bond right? Well coming back to the big news, for the 25th instalment of the film, we will be seeing the Oscar winner Rami Malek playing the villain. The cast announcement was part of the live event held in Jamaica. Along with Malek, well will also be seeing Captain Marvel star Lashana Lynch and Game night actor Billy Magnussen in Bond 25. Cary Joju Fukunaga, the director of the film recently confirmed this. Excited already? Wait, there’s more. Fukunaga also said that Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Naomie Harris and Jeffrey Wright would also be reprising their roles in the series. Don’t worry, if you don’t have a face to all these names but have watched the previous Bond movies, you will recognize them instantly, and if not, you might have to Google them to say, “Oh, he’s talking about this person!”Anyway, Rami Malek recently sent a video message saying, "I'm very much looking forward to joining the cast and crew very soon, I will be making sure that Bond does not have an easy ride of it in his 25th outing."Apart from this producer Barbara Broccoli spoke about the film’s plot, she said, "Well, Bond is not on active service when we start the film. He is enjoying himself in Jamaica". And after clarifying that they considered Jamaica to be bond’s ‘spiritual home’ she added "We start his journey here. We've got quite a ride in store for Mr Bond". The film is untitled as of now and after a few hiccups along the way, a major one being Danny Boyle not directing this one over creative differences, the film is expected to release in UK in April 2020. I’m sure there are going to be a lot more updates on this, so tuned. Stay tuned.

Balakrishna working with KS Ravikumar in another film

With his last two films having tanked at the box office, it has been a tough year for south Indian actor Balakrishna. However he diversified and contested from Hindupur in the recent elections. So the numerous campaigns around the city have kept him super busy so far. Nevertheless he will be back to filming his next project with Boyapati Srinu in about a month’s time and will finish a major part of the shoot. In the meantime his forthcoming film with Jai Simha director KS Ravikumar has been fixed up. For an official confirmation, the director said that “Yes, I am teaming up with Balakrishna sir after Jai Simha, as our last film turned out to be a hit. However, the shoot will not begin from May as speculated by the media; we are planning to go on floors from August. The film might hit the screens for Sankranthi 2020; it is still too early to discuss the release date though.” But looks like for now, Balakrishna has figured out a way to balance both his acting as well as political career, which is good for him.