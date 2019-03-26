Entertainment Quickies 26th March 2019 - Ira Khan, Nickyanka, and More... Productnw18 March 26 2019, 6.28 pm March 26 2019, 6.28 pm

Intro:

Hello and welcome to In.com’s Quickies. I’m Karan and we’re back to the world of Bollywood, Hollywood, Sports and any other juicy gossip we can get our hands on, just for you.

Ira Khan:

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan may not have made her debut in the world of showbiz, but the debut of her love life seems to have already started. Nothing’s been declared ‘officially’ of course, but if you’re a part time celebrity obsessed stalker, well, you learn to read the signs. Her Instagram profile has been churning out candid pictures with her and a guy named Mishaal Kirpalani, and while they’re obviously just friends, they’re also obviously not. Pictures of them giggling and having a good time, pictures of Mishaal planting a kiss on Ira’s forehead, Valentine’s day wishes, partying together on New Years, come on guys, when it’s obvious it’s obvious. And what’s the appeal as far as a guy like Mashaal goes, you ask? Well, he’s a budding musician, his favourite subject to write about is drugs, and he likes trippin. If those aren’t stellar qualities in a life partner, I don’t know what are. But that’s Ira. I wonder how Aamir feels about this guy and I wonder whether he’d be willing to add him to the ‘Khan’dan.

Priyanka Chopra:

When you marry a partner from another country and culture, some rubbing off of tastes is bound to happen. In the married world of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, it would seem like Priyanka is slowly bringing some Bollywood love into Nick’s life. The couple were seen cruising along the Miami coast on a party boat along with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and a few other peeps. From the perspective of the video shared by Nick on his Instagram, the party started with the recently released super popular Jonas Brothers song Sucker. And after Nick showed the world that he knew all the lyrics and pulled off a cool lip sync performance, the last 5 seconds brought in an unexpected turn – Ranveer Singh’s Mera Wala Dance from the movie Simmba. The video ended there, so not sure how the largely white audience took to grooving to the song, but it’s the thought that counts yaar. I for one am glad Priyanka is bringing a little Bollywood music into the lives of her better half and to that side of the world.

Kangana Ranaut:

23 may be a special number for Kangana Ranaut seeing as her birthday fell on the 23rd of March, but 24 just became an even dearer digit to her after it made her the highest paid Indian actress. Yes, you guessed right, someone’s going to pay her 24 crores to be a part of their movie. The movie is the magnum opus Thalaivi, which will be Jayalalithaa’s biopic, and it marks the return of Kangana to the Tamil industry after a gap of more than 10 years since her debut Dhaam Dhoom in 2008. As is expected some netizens have gotten pretty worked up about this decision, while others have called it a worthy and brave move. Pretty standard stuff as far as reactions go. But how did Kangana manage to convince the film’s team to agree to this exorbitant package you ask? Well, apparently her market value, which is already big mind you, has gone up even further thanks to Manikarnika’s performance at the box office. So it was a combination of talent and timing. The film, which will kick start shooting in a couple of months, is going to be directed by AL Vijay, and will have known faces from both the Tamil and the Telugu industries. Looks like Kangana’s also going to have to learn some good Tamil for this.

MS Dhoni:

Former India Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for many things. He is one of the best cricketers ever to play the sport, is a brilliant batsman, and his behind the stump skills are nothing short of spectacular. And now it looks like we can add trolling to his list of talents as well. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings recently won the opening match against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. In a video which shows birthday boy Kedar Jadhav talking about the match, he first gets all nostalgic and talks about how just like in IPL 2018, the team started the tournament on a victory note, but unfortunately he pulled his hamstring right after that and had to go home. And that’s when MS Dhoni pipes in with his troll line to say “Ghar jaane ka waapas plan hai”, which brought in a good amount of laughter from everyone around. Needless to say, Kedar didn’t have a response, but took it in good spirits, so no harm no foul.

Cardi B:

American rapper Cardi B is usually in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. But this time she’s in the headlines because she’s, uh, well, tired of being in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. According to a report in E! Online, the rapper has filed a defamation lawsuit against two Vloggers, who she claims are trying to tarnish her image and spread lies. The two Vloggers in question are Latasha Kebe and Starmarie Ebony Jones. Starmarie Ebony Jones? That sounds like a made up stage name to me. But people do like to get creative with their kids’ names these days. I suppose gone is the era of Johns and Margarets. Anyway, it turns out Latasha and Starmarie have been pretty busy as far as gossiping about Cardi B goes, and Cardi definitely hasn’t taken it well. Oh well, lawsuit ahoy!