In Com Staff March 28 2019, 7.24 pm March 28 2019, 7.24 pm

Priyanka Chopra's LA home is nothing less than a paradise

Take a superstar Bollywood celebrity from India and set her up in the US and she’s bound to get herself a home in line with the celebs of Hollywood. And what do you do to not feel lonely in a house that big? Get yourself a pooch, name it after a princess, and give it a special corner in the house. All these references and you still don’t know who I’m referring to. Tsk Tsk. Terrible. Well, it’s Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her very big and fabulous home in Los Angeles. Oh, and her dog Diana. Remember I mentioned the princess name. So, no one’s been able to get a proper glimpse of Priyanka’s LA home so far, but that changed in a recently released video of the show If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, where Priyanka is the host. Some of the shots for the show were taken inside her LA property where she was preparing to speak to three great empowering women and get to know their stories. And as far as the shots of the house go, it would seem like Priyanka has good taste, because it was a ‘one in the woods’ kind of house with lots of greenery around, white walls on the inside, wooden flooring, and beautiful abstract paintings. And to top it all off, a packed fridge. What a beautiful, beautiful way to live.

Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari has emerged as a hit.

While Akshay Kumar fights a brave battle in his new movie Kesari, it looks like the movie is doing the same thing in the box office after releasing on March 21st. 3600 screens across the country, a whopping 21.51 crore on the first day, and now it’s already in the 100-crore club. And to top it all, its first-week collection is the highest of 2019 so far. Well, apparently the Khiladi actor has been doing something right, or the movie wouldn’t be making waves as big as the ones in his character’s beard. Not a bad way to start 2019, I’d say. The movie Kesari, which also stars Parineeti Chopra, is based on the battle of Saragarhi fought in September 1897, and according to Akshay, it would take the 2nd or 3rd place in the five bravest battles ever fought. It shows the valour and courage of 21 Sikhs who had the chance to flee, but stood strong and fought for their nation’s pride and honour. Sound a bit like the story of 300 right, but minus 279 people of course.

Chennai Super Kings celebrated teammate Kedar Jadhav's birthday in style!

What better way to celebrate your second match win in the Indian Premier League than by finding a scapegoat whose birthday it is and rubbing cake all over his face. Unfortunately for Kedar Jadhav, who is playing for MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings, that scapegoat was him. And the CSK team didn’t just rub cake on him, they bathed him in it, and then shared a video of the same on social media titled ‘cake shower’ for the ‘birthday lion’. Lion indeed. He must have definitely roared with all that cake in his eyes, nose, and every other conceivable pore of his face. Well, I guess boys will be boys, and birthday rituals will be birthday rituals. The sad part was no one actually managed to eat any of the cake, but as the saying goes, you can’t have your cake and smear it too. Plus CSK’s win against the Delhi Capitals must have been sweet enough to satisfy any sugar craving that the team members might have had. How’s that for cheesy.

Yash starrer KGF 2 will go on floors towards the end of April

Movie makers these days don’t seem waste any time getting started on a sequel of a movie that’s done well. After the blockbuster success of KGF or Kolar Gold Fields which kicked ass at the box office across the globe, the sequel KGF2 seems to be already getting pushed hard at the pre-production stage with an aim to get it on floors by the end of April. The script has been finalised, the scale of presentation is going to be much larger, and the sequel will even bring in some famous technicians from foreign lands for a few complex action sequences. Well, they better, seeing as the action sequences are literally the USP of the franchise. There’s also promise of the technical aspects of the film being turned up a notch in KGF 2. Let’s hope the makers of the film keep their word and make this as memorable a film as the first.

Aamir Khan refusing food at Shah Rukh Khan's house party had nothing to do with their equation...really!

When you’re an actor, dedication to your character and the sometimes super hard transformation it requires is everything. And when you’re a perfectionist like Aamir Khan, you tend to take levels of dedication to new heights. One such example was when SRK invited a bunch of his celebrity friends for dinner when Tim Cook was visiting. Aamir was one of the invitees and he so happened to be in the middle of one of his transformation stages for Phogat, his character in Dangal. Apart from the intense workouts, this phase required him to be super careful about what he was eating. So after promising Gauri Khan that he will eat before leaving, he promptly pulls out his own tiffin when she mentions that dinner is served. Now that’s true dedication guys. Not caring how you look in front of other famous people, even with someone as big as Tim Cook around. Some people just want to fit in. But Aamir, well he’s just happy with his tiffin.