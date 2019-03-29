In Com Staff March 29 2019, 6.59 pm March 29 2019, 6.59 pm

Oscar Wilde once said, Life is theatre and the rest is just drama. I don’t think anyone can relate to it as much as Bollywood, sports and politics in India. So welcome to quickes brought to you by in.com. I’m going to take you through all the latest drama that has been going around.

John Abraham to celebs after Pulwana attack: Don't make statements to trend

Some of John Abraham’s latest films like Madras Cafe, Satyameva Jayate and Parmanu, has definitely highlighted his patriotism and with his upcoming film Romeo Akbar Walter, looks like he wants to keep that ball rolling. The film is based on the 1971 war between India and Pakistan and during a recent chat between in.com and John, it only seemed right to know his opinion on the unfortunate Pulwama attack that happened last month and the tension between the two countries. But unlike a few celebrities who spoke their mind, John believes that making statements to trend in media and on the internet is not the right thing to do.

During the interview he said, “I believe as a celebrity, you have a sense of responsibility and that responsibility comes with not saying something when you’re not armed with enough facts. That’s very important so when you don’t have those facts, please don’t make statements. I won’t say that they weren’t armed with facts, maybe they had their facts right. But I wouldn’t have done that if I didn’t have my facts right. It’s a very scary space to be in because then, on one hand, they are influencing people, on the other hand, they are polarizing people.People need to be aware before making statements and I think that’s a responsibility that an actor or a celebrity has.”

And when asked if social media pressure had anything to do with it, he said that “If there’s a lot of pressure and your digital team has said that send this tweet out to trend, you don’t even know what it stands for but you’re sending it out. I think sometimes you just need to step back and not talk about it. You’re talking about the weight of people, countries and religions and so many things, so respect that.”

Well, if you ask me, I do agree with John, as a public figure, you need to acknowledge that sense of responsibility and make sure you don’t influence anyone in a wrong way, even if it’s an honest mistake. It is very important to know the facts before commenting.

Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi is making it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons!

The paychecks of film actors are sometime hard to just wrap your head around, let alone accept it, however the news of Kangana Ranaut being paid 24 crore for Jayalalitha’s biopic bought her the title of the highest paid actress in the industry. But according to AL Vijay who’s going to be directing the film has claimed that her remuneration stories are fake. So understandably, the media went to Vishnu Vardhan Induri the producer of the film.

He said,"Kangana deserves every bit of remuneration she is getting, we are very happy to have her in our team, but the details can’t be disclosed, it is a matter between the talent and the producer no one else is authorised to talk about it." Now that makes sense, however after Vishnu said what he said AL Vijay claimed to have never made a statement about Kangana’s pay check and has no idea about the financials.

So what’s true and what’s not, well, looks like only time will tell.

Janhvi Kapoor has now bagged her fourth film, a horror comedy titled Rooh-Afza!

Dhadak is where it all began for the young and talented Janhvi Kapoor. And even though we haven’t seen her on the big screen since, she is currently working on the biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena and is also going to be in a film called Takht which is a Dharma Production multi starrer, given that we’ll be seeing her along with Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha and Kareena Kapoor Khan. But looks like Janhvi’s going all in after she signing her 4th film Rooh-Afza which is going to be a horror comedy and she’ll be working with the ever so versatile Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

Rooh Afza is going to be co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mirgdeep Lamba.

According to Mirgdeep, Janhvi will be required to oscillate between two characters that is Roohi and Afsana which are poles apart. While Dinesh recently said, “For Rooh-afza we needed actors who could jump into their roles with unabashed conviction. Rajkummar and Varun are phenomenal actors, comedy is a space they excel in and own. For the female lead, we needed someone who could portray two contrasting personalities with ease and Janhvi stood out, she really connected with the script. Her talent is still raw, but she is excited about being moulded. The script is young, refreshing and totally crazy, and she is exactly that."

Apart from this Hardik Mehta will be directing this project whose Gujrati documentary Amdavad Ma Famous has won a national award.

So looks like with such a talented cast and crew and believing the words of one of the producers, it really does seem that’ll we’ll be seeing a young, refreshing and a totally crazy movie.

SS Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan take off to Vadodara for RRR

After the Baahubali series, SS Rajamouli is definitely on the watch list when it comes to magic on screen. His next project RRR was already a hot topic but after announcing that Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are going to be a part of it, it got hotter.

After completing one leg of the shoot, Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan boarded an early flight to Gujarat on Friday morning.

NTR tweeted a picture of all the three tickets and wrote “Off to a flying start, Big schedule ahead” and it is indeed a big schedule considering that instead of creating sets, the team has decided to film important sequences at real life locations. A source from the unit shared, “Close to a week of shoot will take place at Gujarat, after which the team will fly to Delhi where they will be joined by Alia Bhatt. Over the course of 40 days, Rajamouli and his team will be filming many scenes across different parts of North India including Pune and Ahmedabad as well.”

This big budget film is all set for a worldwide release on 30July 2020 in ten Indian languages.

So I guess, it’s true what they say about going big or going home. And I don’t think Rajamouli is going home anytime soon.

Virender Sehwag remembers his triple century against Pakistan in 2004

You know how if things constantly seem to go wrong, we tend to say “Today is just not your day” Well, you can say anything but that to the former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag on 29March. This day has proven to be a milestone in his career, not once but twice. It all started 13 years ago during a test match against Pakistan in Multan where he became the first Indian to score 300 runs in a match beating VVS Laxman’s record of 282 runs against Australia.

This also ended up earning him the title of Multan ka sultan. And then four years later on the same day he broke his own record and made 319 runs against South Africa. In fact he believes in this date so much that last year he bought a new car and the number plate has 2903 on it.

I personally don’t believe in dates having anything to do with your life, but having said that, I’m just really happy for this Delhi boy. Oh how I miss seeing him in action.

Well, for now, that’s all the drama from my end. Have a great weekend. Until next time.