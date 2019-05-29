In Com Staff May 29 2019, 7.19 pm May 29 2019, 7.19 pm

Welcome In.com fans, welcome to, well, Quickies. Today’s a brand new day and with every brand new day comes brand new entertainment content. So step right up and come right in. Let’s begin!

Jonas Brothers memoir Blood

To say the Jonas Brothers are doing well for themselves and are surfing a big and juicy success wave would be quite an understatement. It may have taken them 6 long years to finally reunite and relight the ‘bro power’ torch, but now that it’s lit, well, they’re making up for the lost time and how. Sucker, their first single after reuniting, went on to become the number one track on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Then came their next single Cool, to bring down all that heat just a little bit. And now they’re concentrating on bringing out a memoir that delves into their journey and covers how the band originated, rose to fame and gradually also witnessed a detachment before they got back together in 2019. Looks like there’s going to be a lot of juicy details in the memoir, titled Blood because according to a statement Joe Jonas gave, they were not supposed to be successful and went through a really hard time from being dropped by record labels to their dad losing his job over them. And if you think a memoir is all that they’ve churned out so far, think again. Their upcoming studio album Happiness Begins releases in June while Chasing Happiness, a documentary with an in-depth look into the band comes out on the 4th of June on Amazon Prime. Looks like they’ve been quite the busy bees. Cha-ching!

Kit Harington sent to the wellness center

On Game of Thrones, Kit Harington maybe Jon Snow who’s, you know, mostly the strong and silent type with a permanent sulky expression, doesn’t shed tears very easily, and definitely doesn’t break down. But the real Kit Harington is quite different and actually feels a fair amount of emotions. In fact, from what he told Esquire recently, he actually broke down after the final day of the Game Of Thrones shoot came to an end. And in general, the TV show coming to an end had an intense effect on him and hit him pretty hard. And I don’t know whether this is related to that or not, but Kit actually checked into a wellness rehab center in Connecticut, where he’s been for a month to work on stress and some negative emotions he’s been experiencing. And that makes a whole lot of sense. Imagine being a part of something for 8 long years and then suddenly not having that something anymore. What I respect so much about that move is also having the courage to put your ego down and get help when you need it. Let’s hope he’s able to de-stress and work things out in that wellness center.

Arjun Kapoor troll

How about we indulge in a celebrity gossip sandwich now. We have Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who are the two slices of bread. And right smack in the middle to play the part of the sandwich filling is some random lady named Kusum who is a Varun Dhawan fan and apparently also a part-time Arjun Kapoor troll. She recently took to Twitter to question Arjun on his double standards at hating Sridevi because she married his father but dating a woman who is 11 years older than him and has a teenage son. If you guys aren’t up to speed with the gossip, Arjun recently confirmed rumors that he’s dating Malaika Arora, you know, Arbaaz Khan’s ex-wife. So yes, back to Arjun and the troll. Arjun actually decided to reply to her, and he even kept his cool and everything. He said that he doesn’t hate anyone and just kept a dignified distance. And if he was feeling hate, he wouldn’t have been there for his dad and his two half-sisters in their time of need. He then ended his reply with a super tactical subtle whiplash move that said ‘You are Varun Dhawan’s fan so I feel I should tell you don’t spread negativity with his face on your DP’. Ohhh snaaap. He even roped Varun into the conversation to put the troll on the spot. Knowing defeat when she sees it, she ended up apologizing and deleting her tweet. Well, Arjun: 1, Troll: 0.

Rangoli Chandel compares Queen to Mother India

Kangana Ranaut may have taken over Bollywood in terms of on-screen popularity and also as an advocate of feminism and what is right and what is wrong. But on Twitter, it’s her sister Rangoli Chandel who’s taken on the role of moral watchdog and probably has a list of Ten Commandments brewing. In a bid to steer the population on the right path, well the right path according to her at least, she’s started calling for attention by comparing her sister Kangana Ranaut’s Queen to Nargis Dutt’s iconic Mother India. A Twitter user recently tweeted a list of highest grossing movies in the female-oriented category, which saw Kangana come out on top. Rangoli retweeted the post but talked about how it’s not all about the money and that we need to pay attention to the subtleties of life by focusing more on movies like Mother India and Queen which are the pioneers of feminism in cinema. In a bit of a sisterly contradiction, however, Kangana said in a recent interview that she found the script of the movie Queen very lame and she only did it because she had no career left and nothing to lose. Well, maybe the sisters need to coordinate a little more in general so they have a better idea about each others’ opinions on things. That should definitely help their ‘united front’ game.

Rinku Rajguru HSC results

Some people definitely don’t let fame go to their heads or affect their priorities. Well, not for long at least. What’s one of the many measures of this? Being famous and still doing well in your class 12 board exams. Rinku Rajguru earned a tremendous amount of applause for her incredible performance in the film Sairat which released in 2016. The Marathi romantic drama set a benchmark for regional films and pulled in a record 110 crore after being made on a budget of four crores, making it the highest grossing Marathi film till date. This seems like enough to make anyone forget all about the whole concept of studies, and board exams and what not. But not Rinku. In relative terms, she didn’t do amazingly well in her SSC examinations in 2017 after pulling in a 66 percent score. And that’s understandable because she was probably still dealing with the after-effects of her movie’s success. But come 2019, she took off her famous actor outfit, pulled up her board exam socks, and put in some good clean study time. And it definitely showed, with her Maharashtra HSC examination results coming in at a cool 82 percent. Now that she’s done with her 12th, I wonder if she plans on finishing graduation as well, or just focusing on movies from here on.