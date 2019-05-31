In Com Staff May 31 2019, 7.15 pm May 31 2019, 7.15 pm

SACHIN TENDULKAR BEGINS HIS INNINGS AS A COMMENTATOR

Sachin Tendulkar is back. And this time he doesn’t have a bat in his hand but a mike. The Master Blaster made his debut as a commentator on May 30 as the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 took off with England going up against South Africa. Oh, and it wasn’t just Sachin in the commentator box. Two other special buddies of his actually decided to join him as well for his debut. It was, in fact, the reunion of the terrific trio from the 2000s. Legends Virender Sehwag, Saurav Ganguly, and Sachin Tendulkar all huddled over three mikes, talking about cricket. Nostalgia ahoy! Especially if you’ve seen the trio work their magic on the cricket ground back in the day. Sehwag took to Twitter to put up a picture of them playing cricket together all those years ago alongside this latest picture of them commenting with the caption ‘Together again’. The post would probably be enough to melt the heart of any die-hard cricket fan. Apart from this, Sachin also joined the pre-show that was broadcast in Hindi and English. He got his own segment called Sachin Opens Again, where he was joined by other experts of the game. It’s good to see the Little Master back in the thick of cricket.

KATRINA KAIF CHOOSES ARJUN KAPOOR AND MALAIKA ARORA OVER RANBIR KAPOOR AND ALIA BHATT

Chat shows these days seem to be trying more and more to put the celebrities that come on their show on the spot. Why? For starters because most of the juicy gossip about celebrities is already out there or has already been asked. And secondly, because it makes for great content and is sure to pull in the viewers. Duh. Season 2 of Neha Dhupia’s chat show BFFs with Vogue saw Katrina Kaif come in for a chat. And during a game segment called ‘Say it or Strip it’, and yes that’s exactly what it sounds like, you either answer the question asked or lose an item of clothing. Exciting right? So during the game, Katrina was asked if Arjun-Malaika and Ranbir-Alia were getting married on the same day at literally the same time, whose marriage would she prefer to attend? And the answer was pretty obvious, but juicy nonetheless. Plus, it was hilarious to hear her reason for her choice. She said she would pick Arjun’s wedding because he is her rakhi brother. Apparently, on the day Sheila ki Jawaani was released, Katrina asked Arjun if he would like to be her rakhi brother, to which he vehemently replied no, but she tied it on him regardless. Still, it makes way more sense to attend your non-consensual rakhi brother’s wedding than your ex’s wedding right? Right. Good choice, Katrina!

RISHI KAPOOR IS HOMESICK AFTER STAYING AWAY FROM HOME FOR 8 MONTHS

Rishi Kapoor is officially homesick. He may have been feeling so for a while now and maybe he just hadn’t expressed it yet, but now it’s official. The actor, who is super active on Twitter, took to the social media platform to mark May 31st as the day he completes eight months in New York. And he followed that piece of information with the yearning, sorrowful phrase ‘When will I ever get home?’. If that isn’t a homesick filled sentence, I don’t know what is. And who can blame him? When you’re at his age, you take joy and comfort in the familiar. The familiar food, the familiar faces, the familiar drama. And India offers a unique experience in all three of those categories. Plus, you know, one thing I’ve come to realise and appreciate about India is that everyone is so connected to each other here. Yes, the drawback of that is that there’s no concept of privacy with everyone poking their nose in everyone’s business, but so what? Who cares? That actually makes you feel like you’re not completely alone and by yourself in this world. And I’d definitely choose that option rather than living in a western society where most of the time no one bothers to interact with each other and sometimes don’t even make eye contact. Scary stuff. So let’s hope Rishi, who actually went to New York to undergo treatment for cancer, and is currently finishing the last bits of his treatment, let’s hope he gets to come home soon!

SHASHI THAROOR GOES SELFIE HAPPY AS NARENDRA MODI SWEARS IN

Shashi Tharoor may be a part of the losing party as far as the Lok Sabha 2019 elections go, but while every political party is fighting tooth and nail to gain dominance over the other, the Congress leader was more than happy to fraternise with the enemy at the swearing-in oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi. The ceremony, which took place on May 30th at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, not only saw the attendance of political leaders but also celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment, a lot of whom are fans of the BJP. Shashi however, who was seated between former BJP Minister Vijay Sampla and Sameep Shastri, was least bothered by this and happily took part in whatever selfies came his way. This included said seating neighbour Sameep Shastri and even Kangana Ranaut. He also caught up with Vivek Oberoi, whose recent biopic on Modi is running in theatres, and also had chats with other B-town bigwigs like Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar and Rajkumar Hirani. You know, if you ask me, it would seem like he isn’t taking Congress’ defeat all that badly.

