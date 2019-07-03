Entertainment Quickies 3rd July 2019: Virat Kohli meets his 87-year-old fan, Priyanka Chopra praises Meghan Markle and more...

In Com Staff July 03 2019, 7.17 pm July 03 2019, 7.17 pm

World Cup – 87-year-old fan

Yesterday was a big day for India because the first half of the day was spent discussing the Mumbai Rains, so much so that #MumbaiRainsLive was trending and then the second half was all about the crucial cricket world cup match between India and Bangladesh. It was crucial because India qualifying for the semi-finals was dependent on the outcome of the match. And the men in blue made sure they did not disappoint after playing some quality cricket and winning the match by 28 runs. It was worthwhile for everyone who spent their day watching it, especially for the oldest fan present in the stadium. With tricolour painted on her cheeks, 87-year-old Charulata Patel despite being on a wheelchair went viral after she was seen cheering for India from the stands. In fact, her support was acknowledged by the team as well and post the match Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were spotted greeting her while she kissed them both on the cheek and gave her blessings. It was super cute and emotional. Meanwhile, another fan who was hit by one of Rohit Sharma’s sixes was greeted by the batsman himself who gifted her, an autographed cap. So looks like it was worth it. But seriously, this is the third ICC world cup in which India have qualified for the semi-finals with one match to spare that is against Sri Lanka, this Saturday. And what’s amazing is they’re constantly breaking all kinds of records. Hoping that they continue playing the way they are, I’m sure they are going to return home with the cup.

PeeCee & Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra without a doubt is a global icon and that kind of reputation obviously means you’re well connected to the point of being close friends with the Duchess of Sussex a.k.a Meghan Markle. And according to PC, Meghan has fulfilled her destiny. While talking to Elle UK magazine, she said "Megs... she was always meant for big things. To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It's amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it." She also believes that the birth of Meghan and Harry’s son Archie has helped the duchess find her calling by saying that "I'm a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there's got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in. Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling." She also revealed that she may end up living closer to Meghan in the future because even though she and Nick are living in California, both of them are keen to move to London at some point as she feels a particular connection to the city. The Quantico star also discussed how being married has changed her perspective on the relationship by saying, "It's so different. I'd never realised having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it is like, this person is my family, and it's the family I chose. There's a weird responsibility to them. And safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day."You know I think being equally aware both professionally and personally is one of the reasons why she’s so inspiring.

Ankita Lokhande

For all those who are fans of Indian TV shows, Ankita Lokhande is a familiar name thanks to the popular show Pavitra Rishta where she was paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput who she dated for a long time but unfortunately they didn’t last. But everyone’s got to move on and so she did. There were speculations of her dating businessman Vicky Jain which were put to rest after the couple were publically seen lip-locking at a wedding in April which obviously went viral. And now, it’s been a few months and looks like this couple is ready to take their relationship to the next level. Off late Ankita has been supremely active on her Instagram which is loaded with pictures of her and the boyfriend. And just yesterday she posted three pictures back to back. In one of them, Vicky is on his knees holding her hand while she’s blushing away and in the next one the two are seeing sitting on a bench and the caption read “I will think about it” making her fans wonder if she said yes or not. Because recently when she was asked about her impending wedding by Bombay times she said "If it happens, I will let you know and invite you for the wedding. I can’t say anything right now, but there are no such plans, yet. I am just focussing on work at the moment."So that response and those pictures make the whole thing quite interesting. But worry not, for in.com will keep you updated!

Justin Bieber accused

For this update, you need to know two people. One of them is Justin Bieber who doesn’t need much of an introduction but the other one is Emma Portner who is a professional dancer and choreographer and married to Juno actress Ellen Page. So Emma through her Instagram story recently accused Justin of degrading women over pay. The two of them worked together on Bieber’s ‘Life is worth living’ music video and during his Purpose tour back in 2016. The story was deleted but in.com does have a screenshot of the long post written by Portner. Amongst many things, she wrote "I regret working under your name. I gave your universe my naive body, creativity, time and effort. Twice. For content, you made millions off of. While I made zilch. Nadda. Barely anything. Less than minimum wage for the hours I invested." She also claimed that the Hillsong Church he attends is anti-LGBT by writing "Your company hired an out lesbian in your music video, and to choreograph some content for your purpose world tour. How do you feel about that? A lesbian, HELPING YOU, for a disrespectful amount of money, as you attend a church that goes against my existence?" She also offered to buy Bieber books in order to change the way his traumatized brain thinks. And towards the end of the post she wrote, "I have so much to say but mostly ... I really hope you educate yourself beyond your bible. You have IMMENSE power. Use it to STOP DEGRADING WOMEN." Till now Justin hasn’t responded to the allegations, however, the Hillsong Church has shared a statement with the media which reads "Hillsong Church does not preach against anyone or any group; we are not ‘anti-anyone’. We are an inclusive Christian church that loves, values and welcomes all people, regardless of their background, ethnicity, beliefs, values, or personal identity. We are also a church that adheres to mainstream biblical values shared by the overwhelming majority of evangelical Christian churches around the world, and millions of Christians across the USA." All this is happening just a few days after the pop star took to Instagram to defend his manager Scooter Braun who was accused of being a bully by Taylor Swift. And FYI Braun is the person who discovered Bieber as a teenager in Canada and made him big in the music industry. Nevertheless, if you’re interested in reading Emma’s post, you can find it on in.com.

Javed Akhtar proud of daughter