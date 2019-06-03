In Com Staff June 03 2019, 7.21 pm June 03 2019, 7.21 pm

If there’s something Shah Rukh Khan is known from apart from being one of the most globally renowned celebrities, it is his charm, wit and humble personality. And he proved once again, why we can’t get enough of him on or off the screen. Because yesterday, was his makeup man’s wedding and he made his way to the stage from the back gate to congratulate the couple. Inevitably the marriage hall turned into a theatre hall when the crowd started cheering and whistling for the Raees star. In a video that has gone viral, we can see him looking dapper in an all-black suit and hugging the bride and groom while everyone just can’t get enough of him. But while he might have made an appearance on that stage, what about the big screen? When are we going to line up to buy tickets to his film? Unfortunately, it’s going to be a while before that happens because the recent statement was "I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won't even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don't feel like doing it. A lot of people are telling me stories, I've heard 15-20 stories, and I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven't decided yet which film to do. Because the moment I take a decision, I will have to start working on films. I will completely be engrossed in it. I won't do anything for 2-3 months. There are a few stories that are good, but I have not taken a decision emotionally. Mentally, I know it's good. But I haven't decided anything yet." So there you have it, but on the bright side, you can still catch a glimpse of King Khan by watching the wedding video on in.com.

Pataudi’s Vacation

If there’s one couple who knows how to balance out their personal and professional lives, it would be Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan who was heading to Tuscany for a family vacation just a few days ago with their little boy Taimur. And now thanks to Poonam Damania that is Kareena’s manager we got snippets from the vacation because she posted pictures of the Pataudi’s lavish getaway. One of the pictures has Bebo holding Taimur in her arms and sporting a sleeveless mini white dress with the floral print while Saif standing beside them looks relaxed in his striped tee and blue denim. Oh, and his new hairstyle has just upped his charm game. Another picture has Kareena looking fine in her yellow swimsuit and wet hair and the Nawab donning shades and a bathrobe, giving out some serious power couple goals. Earlier a few pictures of this picture perfect family had gone viral when they posed with a bunch of fans in London but all said and done, it was Taimur Ali Khan and his adorable expressions that stole the show. Man, there’s just something about the Nawabs.

If you’ve already watched Kabir Singh’s trailer, I’m sure the thought of Shahid Kapoor being perfect for such a role would have crossed your mind. Because even though his career began as a chocolate boy after some radical performances in films like Kaminey, Haider and Udta Punjab, he’s definitely proven his versatility. But did you know that he wasn’t the first choice for Kabir Singh? Yeah, you heard me right. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, director of the film Sandeep Vanga revealed that the makers approached Arjun Kapoor before Shahid but they were already in talks with the latter and so things didn’t pan out with Arjun. In the director’s words, “Yeah, but before that Shahid and I were already in talks, so I couldn’t just jump to another actor. It’s not about whose acting calibre is greater but about the commitment. I love his work and collaborating with an actor of his calibre who I had only seen on screen before, was exciting. Shahid suits the part to the T.” Personally speaking, I’m sure Shahid is going to kill it just like his earlier performances. Kabir Singh is going to hit the big screens later this month on June 21.

When you hear the name Keanu Reeves, for all the right reasons your mind automatically thinks of John Wick. But, if the rumours turn out to be true then Reeves might star in an upcoming film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to reports, his next gig could be an upcoming Marvel film titled The Eternals although there is no word on what role he might be playing. So far he hasn’t signed the deal yet as negotiations are at play. However the film is expected to release next year and according to IMDB, the film will also star Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden and is going to be directed by Chole Zhao. But coming back to Reeves, he has never been involved with any film for MCU and the last film he did that was based on a comic book was Constantine back in 2005. Right now he is basking in the glory of his latest release that is John wick 3 which has approximately collected 220 million dollars worldwide so far. Nonetheless, I genuinely hope that he becomes a part of the Marvel family and needless to say in.com will keep you posted if and when that happens.

