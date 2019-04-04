In Com Staff April 04 2019, 7.09 pm April 04 2019, 7.09 pm

Will Smith checks off dancing in a Bollywood film from his bucket list

India is known for its diversity, culture and let’s not forgot Bollywood. And Will Smith is someone who absolutely loves the country. Which explains why he’s considered to be a regular guest since 2016.And his last visit was extra special not just for him but Bollywood as well.

While filming an episode for his reality show, The Bucket List, Will flew down to India last October and got chatting with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar.And when he wasn’t talking to them, he was seen riding an auto rickshaw.

One of the things on his bucket list was the whole Bollywood experience which lucky for him and us can now be ticked off, you know considering he’s going to be making his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2.

In the 21 minute video shared by Mr Smith himself, he was practicing on set with the choreographers a few hours before the shoot and ended up dancing with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria on Radha Teri Chunari. Well even though the struggle was real and it was evident that he was having a hard time keeping up with the rest of the actors, he was a sport nonetheless. Enjoying every moment of it.

Just like his talk with Ranveer Singh when Ranveer taught him a few Bollywood terms and also showed off his entry in Ram Leela. On the whole, it was so much fun to see him having fun that 21 minutes seemed to fly by when I watched it.

He ended the episode by saying “I feel like I got a real good sense of what makes Bollywood tick, cause it makes me tick. People go to the movies because they wanna have fun, they wanna feel good but then by opening themselves to this collection, emotional experience an opportunity is presented where we can actually learn something about life. At its best cinema brings joy, inspires and instructs.”

You could say that again Mr Smith. Hope to see you back soon. Probably on the premiere of the sequel of Student of the Year. Who knows?

Karan Johar unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds with mom Hiroo Johar

It’s hard to imagine Bollywood without Karan Johar in it. I mean, after all right from his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai back in 1998, to him successfully running Dharma Productions, there is just no looking back with him, unless you want to visit some of his classics.

But this uninhibited celebrity made history recently when he became the first Indian filmmaker to get his wax statue at the highly acclaimed Madame Tussauds in Singapore.

His wax statue does justice to his personality, you know consider unlike other celebrity wax statues who can be standing and smiling, this one is not clichéd at all. Karan’s statue has him wearing a black suit with multiple butterflies printed on the blazer and instead of standing, he’s frozen in time doing what he love and that his taking a selfie. Probably the only thing that could be considering missing from this uncanny resemblance would be his iconic pout but the makers have done such a great job with it on the whole, that it could easily be overlooked.

He unveiled his wax statue while being accompanied by his mother Hiroo Johar who I’m sure would be super proud of her son.

He expressed how he felt by saying “I remember visiting the Madam Tussauds museum with my father when I was all of eight years old. It feels like a childhood dream has been realised. Today, my statue will be a part of this prestigious museum and I am vastly excited and honoured! Just the fact that I can bring my babies one day to this museum and they can see their father standing tall amongst so many illustrious and luminous personalities is the most emotional feeling for me. Waxing eloquent is something I have attempted to do for many years now, but being waxed is an altogether different high.” Congratulations to him. Well deserved.

Joker Teaser Trailer

Unless you’re a comic books fan you might not know who Arthur Fleck is. Although when someone says the Joker, you can’t help but feel a landmine of emotions. Which is justified, given that over the years some supremely talented actors like Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, Cameron Monaghan have played their own versions of this iconic villain. And now it’s Joaquin Pheonix’s turn to play the Joker in an origin film of Arthur Fleck Warner Brothers just dropped the first teaser trailer for the film and it’s is absolutely insane, in a good way I mean.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the 2 minute 22 second trailer sends chills down your spine, actually not just your spine but your entire body. Yes, it’s that good. If you read into it, you’ll see how Joker is as complex as Batman and how he spirals down into his fragile existentialism. Being beaten up and bullied transforms him from a clown to the Joker.

Playing of his state of being, there is this one line that you know is going to be quoted over and over again and that is “Is it just me or is it getting crazier out there”? The crazy thing is how this one line sums up the paradoxical life that he leads.

Todd Phillips rendition of the joker is sad to be inspired by Martin Scorsese’s The king of comedy and Taxi Driver. Interestingly enough Scorsese is also the producer for the film.Part of the DC collection, this film is all set to make you put on your happy face on 4th October when it hits the big screens.

Can I get a time machine already?

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

While we’re on the topic, today happens to be the late heath Ledger’s birthday. After his most memorable and unfortunately last performance as the Joker in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, he needs no introduction. If he was still alive, today he would’ve turn 40 and I’m sure would have a few more Oscars to his name, because of his undeniable and absolutely breathtaking performance skills.

Now of course you could watch The Dark Knight today, as a tribute to him but before the actor passed away under controversial yet tragic circumstances, there were a few more movies that he gifted the world to.

You could watch “10 Things I hate about you” – which happens to be loosely inspired by William Shakespeare’s The taming of the shrew. Or you could watch “Lords of Dogtown” – which is at #417 on the empire list of "The 500 Greatest Movies of All Time"

And then there is “Brokeback Mountain” which was selected last year for preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant".

Who can forget “Casanova” in which Heath ledger was an 18th century playboy. Oh and finally “A knight’s tale”, yet another fine performance by Heath. So what you waiting for? Time to take a walk down the memory lane.

Ranbir Kapoor poses with Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor for a perfect family picture!

It’s been over six months since Rishi Kapoor has been in the US for the treatment of an undisclosed illness.

And during this time, he had the constant support of his better half Neetu Kapoor.

Today, a suprise visitor dropped by the hospital and it was none other than their boy Ranbir Kapoor.

He seemed to have taken a break from his Brahmasta shoot and flew down to New York to visit his parents.

Neetu posted two pictures on her instagram. One had Ranbir winking while the parents had their classic smiles on and the second one had the father rocking the salt and pepper look in the middle while mother and son were on either side. The veteran actor seemed to look healthy and fit.

And just like Rishi Kapoor’s health status, Neetu’s post was flooded with positive comments. Some of the main ones were by Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt, and then Alia’s mother Soni Razdan and Ranbir’s sister Riddhima.

With so much positivity going around, I’m sure the Kapoors are going to come back home very soon.

