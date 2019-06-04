In Com Staff June 04 2019, 7.13 pm June 04 2019, 7.13 pm

Greetings, oh patrons of In.com. We are here to bring you Quickies so you can get in your fix of gossip and entertainment for the day. And no, it’s not the type of fix that requires a spoon, or a syringe or a pill. Just plug in those earphones and you’re good to go. So let’s begin.

Shah Rukh Khan to host David Letterman

If certain sources are to be believed, it would seem like the abominable snowman will be leaving the comfort of its natural habitat and visiting India. Who is this snowman I’m referring to and why would it want to come to India you ask? Well, I’m talking about David Letterman of course, who is currently sporting a nice, long, fluffy white beard that makes him look like the abominable snowman. Or Santa Claus, if you prefer. And the reason he’s coming to India is to shoot portions of an episode he did with Shah Rukh Khan for his Netflix show titled My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. SRK made a quick visit to New York in May to shoot for the episode in the presence of a live audience. However, as part of the show, which sees Letterman doing one on one interactions with celebrities and discussing their lives, he also visits the celebrity’s hometown and gives the audience a glimpse of their personal life and where it all started before they became famous. So hopefully we’ll get some interesting footage of Letterman visiting Mannat and possibly interacting with SRK’s family. The finished episode should be quite interesting if you’re a Shah Rukh Khan fan.

Salman Khan taunts Priyanka Chopra

There’s a certain celebrity in Bollywood who’s all about spending quality time with cycles. Not only does he love his actual time on a cycle, but he also loves to live in this specific cycle of controversial fame. The cycle starts with controversial remarks relating to something or the other and ends with him clarifying his remarks with some lame excuse about what he actually meant. And this cycle has done many a mile. Probably way more than he’s covered on an actual cycle. And the celebrity in question is Salman Khan. The discussion of Priyanka Chopra’s exit from Bharat has been quite a hot topic since a while now, and Salman hasn’t shied away from giving his opinion on the same and making prickly remarks whenever he can. His latest remarks, however, didn’t sit too well with a fair amount of people, and he received a fair bit of backlash for the same. Salman, however, never disappoints, and to complete his cycle of controversy, he’s come up with a signature lame excuse to clarify everything. Apparently he wasn’t taunting Priyanka at all, and actually thinks it’s an amazing thing that she left this film for her husband when normal people would leave their husbands for a film like this. I don’t know if you’re noticing the subtle taunt in that statement itself. He further went on to say that he was actually making all those remarks as a joke in front of Katrina Kaif just to tease her since she was the one who replaced Priyanka in the movie. Well, whatever you say, Salman, whatever you say.

Ilaiyaraaja

Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja has been in the news over the past few days for all the wrong reasons. It would seem like while he’s a great composer, he’s not especially adept at composing himself. Citizens of the internet were unhappy with certain harsh comments he made in a recent interview and also because of certain bad behaviour he exhibited at a concert thereafter. Apparently, he recently took an ‘uncalled for’ dig at 96 movie composer Govind Vasantha and said he lacks masculinity as the narrative of the film required a lot of his songs to be reused, to which Govind had to adhere. On a similar note, composer Shabir was jokingly questioned about the number of Ilaiyaraaja’s songs being used in the background score of his upcoming film Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja. Shabir however, had quite the fanboy reply that craftily shifted away the blame from him and complemented Ilaiyaraaja at the same time. He said that when he was 4 years old, he would only go to sleep after listening to a certain Ilaiyaraaja song, and at age 12 when he got his first keyboard, the first song he learnt was that very same song. And hence it is Ilaiyaraaja’s fault that his songs are reused because his music affected everyone so much. Talk about a smooth save. Nicely done, Shabir.

GOAT meets GOAT

You remember that story we heard when we were kids of two goats crossing a bridge at the same time and ending up in a fight because neither would back down? Well, it looks like that story just played itself out again after two GOATs recently bumped into each other in England. Luckily these two GOATs met on good terms though, and they weren’t actual goats. They were two Greatest Of All Time cricketers. England is a cricketer’s paradise right now with the ICC World Cup 2019 going on, and it looks like all the legendary cricketers from this generation and past generations have congregated there and are busy bumping into each other and taking pictures. ICC posted a picture of Sir Vivian Richards, considered one of the greatest batsmen of all time, along with Shane Warne, a legendary spin bowler in his own right, known for his ‘Ball of the Century’ that happened 26 years ago. While it’s great to see the two legends in a picture together, it’s also a painful reminder of how we never got to see the two pitted against each other, seeing as Sir Vivian retired almost a year before the Australian debuted. And even if they had managed to catch each other on the field, neither would have been at their peaks. Ahh well, maybe another time, in another life.

