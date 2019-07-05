Entertainment Quickies 5th July 2019: Deepika Padukone's obsession, Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt begin Sadak 2, Sushmita's bottle-cap challenge and more...

Deepika is obsessed with something other than Ranveer

Ranveer obsessed with Deepika and Deepika obsessed with Ranveer. Then marriage happens, 8 months pass, and Ranveer still obsessed with Deepika, but now Deepika obsessed with flower. Such is the plight of Ranveer Singh of late. While the Simmba actor is still all about the Deepika and spares no expense to comment on all her posts, it looks like Deepika seems to have moved on to new aesthetic horizons, and based on her latest social media posts, she is currently obsessed with some gorgeous flowers that she posted pictures of on her Instagram account. But fret not, those who are feeling bad for Ranveer, because the flame of his over-enthusiasm fire is absolutely inextinguishable and his love unconditional. Speaking of unconditional love, I wonder where Ranveer ranks on the cleanliness scale because it turns out that apart from flowers, Deepika is hugely obsessed with cleanliness and proclaims to have Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. And there’s nothing OCD people hate more than a messy partner. Luckily for Ranveer though, turns out Deepika’s OCD doesn’t disturb her, but she actually finds it very therapeutic. So if he does happen to be a mess maker, that’s just all the more therapy for Deepika. What an absolutely perfect match that would make.

Divya Dutta and Swara Bhaskar to play lovers in the upcoming film

The world is changing and progressing in its broadmindedness and progressiveness, and hopefully, Bollywood will too. And there are a few directors who are certainly helping this process along. Faraz Arif Ansari seems to be one of them. After previously making a short film called Sisak, which was India’s first silent LGBTQ love story, he’s now all geared up to make a film about a queer woman who searches for acceptance and struggles to find acceptance within her family even. And who better to bring on board than two actors who are known for breaking the mold Divya Dutta and Swara Bhaskar. And guess what, they’ll be playing lovers in the film. The film will also star veteran actor Surekha Sikri. In a recent interview, Ansari talked about how it was an easy decision to approach Divya and Swara because they’re two celebrated names in the industry and strong allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. In fact, he actually had Divya in mind for the role when writing the script. And when he finished penning the script and put up a post on Instagram saying he needed someone to play the role, she was the first person to call him and agreed to do the film without even reading the script. I guess they both share some pretty strong vibes and wavelength.

Sushmita Sen turns the Bottle Cap Challenge into a family affair

From winning the Miss Universe crown challenge to now bagging the Bottle Cap challenge, it looks like Sushmita Sen can now peacefully say she’s achieved all one could possibly set out to achieve in life. With the Miss Universe competition, she was the first Indian to win, and now with the Bottle Cap Challenge, she’s the first Bollywood lady to have that feat behind her belt. Is there no end to her achievements? Being a martial arts enthusiast, it was no surprise that she smoothly kicked that bottle cap right off the top. But what’s more, she got her whole family to do the challenge and they all aced it! Both her daughters and Rohman Shawl. What black bottle cap magic is this? And to add some spunk to the post, she captioned it with a ‘Why should boys have all the fun’ comment. Pretty fitting, for an unfitting of bottle caps video. The trend was actually kicked off by Akshay Kumar in Bollywood, and despite the fact that he didn’t nominate any of his industry colleagues, the challenge has spread like fire on gasoline. As for Sushmita and her bottle-cap accomplished family, they’re currently holidaying in Dubai and based on the pool videos posted, seems like they’re not skimping on the relaxation activities.

Mahesh Bhatt to return to film direction after 20 years

For Sanjay Dutt, his world begins with Sanjay and ends with Sanjay. But for Mahesh Bhatt, it looks like he prefers to end with Sanjay and then begin with Sanjay instead. Have absolutely no idea what I’m talking about? Well, Mahesh Bhatt hasn’t directed a movie is 20 years. So you could almost say he ended his directorial stint with his last movie Kartoos in 1999. But now he’s planning on making a comeback as a director with the movie Sadak 2. A new beginning if you will. And guess what his last movie and this movie both have in common? Sanjay Dutt! And apparently on the first day of Sadak 2’s shoot, both Mahesh and Sanjay got emotional and teary-eyed and hugged and comforted each other before beginning the shoot. Sounds adorable. Another exciting piece of news about this movie is that Alia Bhatt is a part of it too, so Mahesh will be directing his daughter on the silver screen through the project. Sounds like the set is going to have quite the homely feel to it. For an upcoming schedule of the film, the team will be heading to Kashmir for the shoot. And as far as the storyline goes, Sanjay plays the role of a depressed man Ravi, who happens to meet Shreya played by Alia, who is on a journey to unveil a fake guru running an ashram.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma go one way, while Dhoni and the boys go another

With the way, India has been doing in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, and after their last win against Bangladesh on Tuesday, a break was definitely in order for the boys in blue. And everyone takes a break in their own way. Virat Kohli who was probably getting wifey withdrawals, met Anushka Sharma, while Dhoni and the boys chose a completely different path for their destress session. And seeing as Virat and Anushka are quite conspicuous as a couple, fans caught sight of them and got as many selfies out of them as possible. On the other hand, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, who were all dressed in neat casuals, headed to explore the city. And the only selfie they posed for was with themselves. Let’s hope they all got in some good relaxation time, for come Saturday, they play Sri Lanka in their final game. And even though they’ve already qualified for the semi-final, both Australia and India have one final game left, and India will need to win their game to maximise their chances of topping the table. So fingers crossed!