Hello hello hello. You’re listening to In.com’s Quickies. As always, let’s take a shot at gossip town today and see who we end up hitting.

Kabir Singh:

If you’re a Shahid Kapoor fan and have been eagerly waiting for the release of Kabir Singh on June 21st, here’s something more for you to sink your teeth into while you wait. Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to announce that the third song from the film Mere Sohneya is out, and while most of the film seemingly sees him in Hulk mode, the two-minute long video for the song shows a softer, more lovey-dovey side to him with him and Kiara Advani sharing some aww moments. And if you’re looking for scenery, you definitely won’t be disappointed since a lot of the video is shot in Miranda House is Delhi, which is super picturesque. Plus they’ve thrown in snowfall, a wedding, and a bed on the beach scene as well where the two can be seen sleeping in each others’ arms. I mean, you have to be pretty darn romantic to take a bed to the beach right, so it doesn’t get any better than that from a romance perspective.

Kabir Singh, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy, is the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Telegu film Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy is the story of a medical student gone rogue, like really rogue, due to a broken heart.

Bharat opening:

While one of the highlights of Eid is, you know, biryani, this Eid it looks like Salman Khan’s movie Bharat took over as the thing to experience the most. Having hit the big screens on June 5th, according to collections stated in a Box Office India report, Bharat apparently pulled in a massive opening day collection of 41.50 crores. And that’s a net figure, just so we’re being clear. And although Bhai is known for releasing his films on Eid, this movie seems to have shattered all his old Eid records, and the figure also makes it the highest Bollywood opener on Eid. And at 41.5 crores, it’s the second film to record such a huge opening after Thugs of Hindostan, which pulled in an earth-shattering 50 crores on its opening day. And what makes it even more of an achievement is the fact that the movie managed to pull in this figure despite clashing with India’s opening match at the World Cup 2019. I guess the loyalty of Bhai’s fan following is not something to be trifled with. What a way to celebrate Eid. Amazing biryani coupled with Sallu Bhai in his various avatars, and not to mention his delightful on-screen chemistry with the gorgeous Katrina Kaif.

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is rocking her desi-ness all over the world at this point, has become a global icon with appearances in some of the world’s biggest events such as the Met Gala, The Oscars, The Golden Globes and even the Cannes Film Festival. But while she’s gone international, she’s definitely not forgotten her origins and is doing everything in her power to spread Indian fashion culture. While she’s worn outfits from some of the most renowned international designers, she decided to represent Indian culture in her latest appearance on the cover of international magazine InStyle. She took to Instagram to post pictures of the Indian outfits she wore in the magazine and talk about her love for sarees. On the front cover of the magazine, she wore a beige saree with intricate golden artwork by Tarun Tahiliani, while her other two outfits included a Sabyasachi olive green ruffled saree with a revealing blouse, and a red and white lehenga by Anita Dongre teamed with a Chanel blouse. This is actually the first time a US-based magazine has featured Indian attire on its cover, which gives us a little insight into the stature Priyanka has built as a global fashionista.

Wonder Woman 1984:

The official poster for Wonder Woman 1984 is out, and by God is it beautifully shiny! And while the title says 1984 in it, the poster seems to go more with the hippie movement in the 60s and 70s with its trippy color scheme. The background is made in a way that the strokes make W formations, and Gal Gadot can be seen in new all gold armor, with none of her signature Wonder Woman characteristics. So no suit, no tiara, and no Lasso of Truth. But you definitely won’t hear any complaints from me. I’m all about the shiny, and I’m all about the trippy colors. While the poster is pretty awesome, it seems to be a sympathy release, however. Turns out that Warner Bro’s studio will not have a Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con this year, and to make up for that they’ve released this poster. If you’re wondering, the Hall H is a signature platform for the studio to make announcements for all its movies, TV shows, and comics, and a lot of their DC blockbusters including Aquaman, Wonder Woman, etc. were hyped up through this panel. As for Wonder Woman 1984, the poster may be out now, but there’s still a cruel 1 year to go before the movie releases on June 5th, 2020.

Shraddha Kapoor:

Shraddha Kapoor may not ‘officially’ be dating photographer Rohan Shreshta, but she’s happy to head off to Antalya in Turkey with him for a photoshoot. And while she’s normally pretty tight-lipped about their relationship status, this time over, apart from sharing pictures of the shoot location, she also shared a picture of him taking a picture of her with the caption ‘hi’. Now if you’re well versed with the workings of a lovey-dovey mind, you’ll know that taking a picture of someone taking a picture of you and then saying ‘hi’ over and above that, well that’s just undeniable proof of ‘couple in love’ behavior. And maybe Shraddha knows that and this is her way of indirectly letting everyone know they’re together. To take the rumours one step further, the couple may be all set to tie the knot with a source close to them revealing that Shraddha’s parents have been convincing her to take the big step seeing as she’s 33 and what not, and so if all goes well, that might just happen early next year.