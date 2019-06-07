In Com Staff June 07 2019, 7.18 pm June 07 2019, 7.18 pm

Bharat's Box Office collection:

Two days ago it was Eid and apart from some delicious food, people were also enjoying Salman Khan’s much-awaited film, Bharat. And when I say people, I mean A LOT of people because the film gathered a massive collection. And when I say massive I mean 41 crores on day 1 and 30 crores on the following day. So yeah Bharat raked an estimate of 71 crores on the first two days according to box office India. However, BOI reported that post-Eid the collections are expected to drop by 25% which is interesting because this coming of age film has higher opening numbers than several other Eid releases in the past. But on the whole, it’s really hard to predict because even though the weekend is coming up, June 9 that is a Sunday is also the day when India will be playing Australia in the cricket world cup. And I’m sure many people are going to opt for their TV screen as opposed to the silver screen. And speaking of screens, Bharat was reportedly released in 4700 screens across India. The big release, as well as box office opening, was acknowledged by Salman who thanked his fans over a tweet for their immense support. But let’s see how far this support is going to help the film stay in theatres.

Madonna and Weinstein - #MeToo:

While Harvey Weinstein’s was a famous name for decades especially in Hollywood, it turned infamous 2 years ago when the #MeToo movement began. He was accused of not just one but more than 100 women for sexually harassing them. The list included the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Ashely Judd, and many others. But the latest person to accuse him is none other than pop singer Madonna. In a recent interview with The New York Times she opened up about he crossed boundaries with her by saying "Harvey crossed lines and boundaries and was incredibly sexually flirtatious and forward with me when we were working together; he was married at the time, and I certainly wasn't interested, I was aware that he did the same with a lot of other women that I knew in the business. And we were all, 'Harvey gets to do that because he's got so much power and he's so successful and his movies do so well and everybody wants to work with him, so you have to put up with it.' So that was it,” She also revealed how she felt during the #MeToo movement by saying "When it happened, I was really like, 'Finally.' I wasn't cheering from the rafters because I'm never going to cheer for someone's demise. I don't think that's good karma anyway, But it was good that somebody who had been abusing his power for so many years was called out and held accountable."And after she said all of this Harvey went on to dismiss her accusations and not in a matter of fact kind of way but actually by referring to her multiple hit songs. He stated "Madonna is such a maverick it is surprising that she conformed to what's in Vogue. This new narrative was not the nature of my relationship with her, and I will not justify my terrific feelings for her. It was significant, Material and fun; she was that Ray of Light whom I will always Cherish. Anyone who knew her well back in those days, appreciates that she knew how to Express herself, she was fun, flirtatious and genuinely engaging, but if getting on this bandwagon helps her sell records, Turn Up the Radio,"

Jay Z and Beyonce:

It’s amazing that the NBA final between the Raptors and Warriors was not about who won and how they won it but actually Jay-Z and Beyonce. So what happened was Jay Z and Beyonce were at the game and all hell broke loose after Jay-Z was caught on camera talking to Nichole Curran who is Warriors team owner Joe Lacob’s wife. And they were exchanging words while Beyonce was sitting bang in the middle. The video was shared by ESPN followed by Beyhive (Beyonce’s fans) sending Curran death threats and all kinds of terrible texts. She ended up disabling her account because of this and was in tears after being threatened. But thanks to Ramona Shelburne, an ESPN writer, she clarified the conversation between the two. It was nothing steamy but in fact, Curran was the one to invite the couple to the game and because it was loud, she simply leaned over to ask Jay-Z if her wanted lime in the Vodka soda that he had requested for. As of now, there is no word or statement regarding this from Jay-Z or Beyonce so we’ll just have to wait for that.

SRK surprises fans:

If an actor is making the headlines more than once in a week without doing any films then you know it’s not a regular actor. Earlier this week Shah Rukh Khan was trending for attending his makeup man’s wedding and today he’s back as headlines for making another appearance which was not quite normal, not even for him. A couple of pictures and videos are making the rounds online which show King Khan greeting his crazy fans while standing on top of his car. Wearing a checkered shirt along with black tee and denim, he is seeing doing his signature wave and kiss to all his fans who quite literally surrounded his car from every possible direction just whistling and hooting at the sight of the superstar. This really is a testimony to his insane fan following because even though he hasn’t signed any film since Zero and recently mentioned that he’ll only do a film when he feels like it, his fans love him beyond the silver screen.

