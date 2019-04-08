Quickies 8th April 2019: Madhuri Dixit's look from Kalank's new song, Irrfan Khan's look from Angrezi Medium, Pics from Ranveer Singh's '83 and more...

In Com Staff April 08 2019, 6.30 pm April 08 2019, 6.30 pm

It’s just the beginning of the week and so much has happened already! What you ask? Well, don’t worry, in.com’s Quickies has got you covered. Let’s find out about some of the latest headlines.

Karan Johar teases fans with a new picture of Madhuri Dixit from Kalank’s new song Tabah Ho Gaye!

Every year, there are a certain number of films which turn into a hype train.And the reason for that could be, you know either some great marketing, or some really nice songs or it could simply be a multi-starrer. And Kalank fortunately has turned into the perfect cocktail. People can’t get enough of everything this film has to offer. In fact just a few days ago the makers released the first song of the film called Ghar More Pardesiya which has Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit sharing the frame. Which is kind of a big deal but the hardcore Madhuri fans didn’t appreciate her having limited screen time. And even though Alia had some great Kathak moves going on, it just wasn’t enough and looks like Karan Johar heard them loud and clear He shared a post on his social media which was a screenshot from yet another song but what’s really great about it, is the fact that Madhuri Dixit is seen lost in her gracious dance wearing an exuberant orange Anarkali. The song is called Tabah Ho Gaye and is all set to release on 9th April that is tomorrow. Looking at the picture, it really takes you back to her 90s day. Back when she worked with some great choreographers like Saroj Khan who interestingly enough has actually worked on this song as well. She said, “Four years after Gulaab Gang, I’ve choreographed another song for Madhuri. All through the film she makes others dance and never dances herself, then, in the climax, when Varun’s Zafar enters the kotha, she breaks into a mujra, It is a sad, situational song with fast-paced beats. Madhuri and I danced our hearts out and I’m hopeful that after seeing it, people will remember Saroj Khan again."

I have no doubt about that! So stay tuned for the song release on the 9th but more importantly for 17th April when this film hits the big screens!

Irrfan Khan shares his look from Angrezi Medium

It’s very likely that you would have taken the name Irrfan Khan if ever you were talking about some of the finest actors in Bollywood. Unfortunately he spent almost a year in London undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour but now he is back to where he belongs.The fit and fine Irrfan Khan has begun working on his next project called Angrezi Medium which is actually a sequel to his 2017 Hindi Medium. Last week the makers shared a few glimpses from the film and the set on social media and what followed that was Irrfan sharing his first look on Twitter posing outside his sweet shop or rather his character Mr Champakji’s sweet shop dressed in yellow t-shirt and brown pants.Along with him, we will also be seeing Radhika Madan playing his daughter and Kareena Kapoor Khan playing his wife. The premise of the film will revolve around Mr Champakji’s daughter going to US for further studies. In fact a source close to the project said, “The film is now targeting global including those who go to the US for higher education and don't have English as their first language. The film will not just address the issues of Hindi medium students in the US but also those of the students from other countries who face trouble fitting into a system where English is the primary spoken language.” Wow. Now this seems like a movie which is much needed just like Irrfan Khan’s come back to the big screen. You know, I got a good feeling about this.

Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder Amarnath

After playing a lover and a cop and a villain and a rapper and the list is too long but the point is Ranveer Singh has played some seriously diverse characters on screen and now it’s time for him to play the role of a cricketer and not just any cricketer but The Kapil Dev. Yes. He’s currently working on Kabir Khan’s latest venture titled ’83 which is all about the 1983 World Cup cricket tournament.

The film preparations have begun in Dharamshala and over the weekend Ranveer Singh shared a candid moment with the former Indian skipper, Kapil Dev. Another post on his Instagram had him training with Mohinder Amarnath who is also known as Jimmy. And for those of you who don’t know who Jimmy is, well let me tell you that he also happens to be a former Indian cricketer from Kapil Dev’s time.This post was followed by a series of pictures which had Ranveer with the entire gang of ’83 posing with Mohinder Amarnath. Wearing the classic white cricket uniforms, the squad looked neat. Figuratively and literally. The film will be extensively shot in England and various parts of India. And if you’re excited to see this film, then you’ll probably have for one whole year since the release is scheduled for April 2020. Until then if you want some regular updates on the project, make sure to stick around in.com.

Apart from Ranveer Singh making the headlines for the latest updates from his next film 83, he is also trending as a hashtag. Known for his chivalry, Ranveer’s recent encounter with Katrina Kaif during HELLO awards has turned into a drooling fest online. Yes, in a gif that is making the rounds online, you can see Ranveer kissing Kartina’s hand which left her blushing hard. This very gesture led to the people of twitter making the hashtag KatVeer go viral and are seriously rooting for seeing this sensational duo together on the big screen. Both the stars have expressed their desire to work opposite each other in the past and there were rumours about Kartina playing Ranveer’s wife in 83 but those don’t seem to be true.And even though the hype is real, the fans will have to sit on this for a while longer.

Allu Arjun turns 36

Since midnight Allu Arjun is being flooded by messages from his fans and the Telgu industry because today the stylish star turned 36. Being one of the most prominent actor from Tollywood, his fan following goes beyond the Telgu Market. He his massive in Kerala and quite well known in Tamil Nadu and North India too. Something that doesn’t really happen to a lot of regional actors. But with his amazing dance moves, his charm, style, energy and attitude especially during delivering some heavy lines on-screen, Allu Arjun has managed to get his well-deserved recognition. Apart from being a good actor he is also a good Samaritan who actively is involved in charity related things. He is currently working on 3 projects and today on his birthday, the makers of his next 3 films that is Trivikram, Sukumar and Sriram Venu released special posters which is awesome. One of the latest update is that Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite the stylish star in Sukumar’s film.But nonetheless, all his upcoming projects are diverse and working with such varied directors, you can definitely expect to see him using his versatility as any talented actor would. So from one Arjun to another, here’s wishing him a very happy birthday and hoping that continues entertaining us.