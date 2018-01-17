R Madhvan backs Rajini and Kamal Haasan’s decision to join politics

While Tamil Nadu is going through a political change of sorts, superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are gearing up to launch their respective political parties, with Rajini’s meet and greet with his fans, hinting at the launch of a party to Haasan’s announcement of a state-wide tour of Tamil Nadu. Actor R Madhavan has backed the two stars in their political undertakings.

He has supported the two, as he considered them as honest people who would do well for the state. Talking at the promotions of his upcoming web series Breathe, Madhavan said, “I fully support them. It feels good when honest people enter politics and do their best to clean it. Whatever is good for the state and the country is most welcome.”

“If your intention is to serve the people, then it’s all good. In US, Barack Obama became the president at 42. So, if there are young people coming in, and they have good guidance, and if the state is also good, it’s all right. I’m happy they’ve taken this step,” he added.

When asked about his own political ambitions, Madhvan said, “I’m not politically inclined. I’m an actor, and it’s my job. I will continue to do good in whatever form I can. I don’t need endorsement to do good for the society, and I’m clear about that.”

In a recent meet and greet with his fans, Rajinikanth had announced that he will launch his political party. Haasan has also announced that he will go on a state-wide tour across Tamil Nadu from February 21, 2018 and reveal the name of his political party.