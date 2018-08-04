Raashi Khanna likes Thalapathy Vijay's work, will she be his next heroine?

The tall and beautiful Raashi Khanna will be having a busy August, thanks to two of her films which are set to release, one each in Telugu and Tamil. While Srinivasa Kalyanam will release on August 9, her Tamil debut Imaikka Nodigal is slated to hit the theatres on August 24. She is already a happening young star in Telugu thanks to hits like Tholi Prema and she is now eyeing a similarly good career in the Tamil film industry too.

Raashi has started promoting Imaikka Nodigal in Chennai. In one such interaction, she said that she is in talks for close to half a dozen Tamil films. After Imaikka Nodigal, she has Adangamaru with Jayam Ravi. She is also set to pair up with Vishal in the Tamil remake of NTR's Hit, Temper in which Kajal Aggarwal was the female lead. The announcements on Raashi's other Tamil films will follow soon.

She also said that among Tamil heroes, she likes Thalapathy Vijay's work and that she really enjoyed his work in the blockbuster Mersal. With Vijay set to reunite with Atlee once he completes Sarkar, will Raashi be one of the contenders for the female lead? We will have to wait and watch. But she has already made herself heard, loud and clear!