Raazi trailer has Alia Bhatt playing the essential innocent Indian spy

Ever since her debut with Student of The Year, Alia Bhatt has been charming us with both conventional and non-conventional roles. This time she is back with yet another unusual role from her kitty, that of an Indian spy. The trailer of Raazi reveals just why this is not your usual nationalist spy drama as this time it is a female spy on the front line by the name of Sehmat.

The trailer begins with a calling that Sehmat’s father answers by pushing his daughter to become a spy in Pakistan. As a typical Indian belle she does the needful and agrees to get married to an army officer across the border. Vicky Kaushal steps into the shoes of a young officer belonging to a Pakistani army family. He looks regal as ever in both his army uniform and sherwani.

The movie directed by Meghna Gulzar will see Alia play the unconventional spy in the garb of an innocent newly married. What sets apart Alia’s character is that she is devoid of the quick movements and smart gun moves. The trailer see offers a glimpse of her learning it all along the way. While only the movie will reveal eventually what happens to her in the end, the trailer keeps a few sides untold about the film, like what gives her the conviction to rise to the role.

The trailer captures the fascination for a spy flick without the savviness and confidence of a seasoned spy. When it hits screens on May 11, it is sure to be a crowd puller.