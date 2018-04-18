Raazi's latest song Ae Watan shows Alia Bhatt wearing patriotism on her sleeve as a spy

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi created much stir with its trailer. Seeing the young actress take on the challenging role of a spy across border got her fans and critics impressed. The latest song form the film released on Wednesday, April 18 further shows how this is one film that should not to be missed. The patriotic song carries the essence of the trailer with full gusto.

The song carries all the elements of patriotism with its easily hummable tune and soft saccharine voice of Arijit Singh. However, the difference in this song lies in the fact that this time it is a woman who features in the song and shoulders the burden to keep her watan or nation free as a spy across the border. It is safe to say that the song may soon find itself in the playlists for Independence and Republic Day celebrations.

The song starts out with Alia’s resolution to serve her country by agreeing to marry a man across the border. The song gives us a glimpse of Sehmat (name of Alia’s character) on her wedding day and she looks ravishing as ever. As the song proceeds, we see the various obstacles she has to overcome to carry on her duty. Fist fighting, target practice, bugging, she does it all in the video and much more all the while proving her love for her nation back home. Shankar Ehsaan Loy’s heart stirring beats and music only adds to the feel.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film will hit the theatres on May 11.