Raazi's latest song Dilbaro is sure to leave you teary eyed

Alia Bhatt starrer Raazi trailer left her fans and critics in awe of the actress. The story of a girl married off to spy across the border has generated much interest. But it is not just the trailer that has got the conversation moving on the Meghna Gulzar directorial, the songs from the movie have also added to the appreciation for the film. The latest track from the film, Dilbaro shows the emotional side to the spy thriller.

The song takes off from Alia’s wedding in the film, her wedding regalia is at full display but this time we also get to see her onscreen father, Rajit Kapur bravely give away his daughter’s hand to a family across the border with a deep secret. Every emotion of parents sending off their daughter across the enemy line is at show. Alia is seen sharing screen with her real life mother Soni Razdan in the song.

The song is far apart from the melodic patriotic piece heard in Ae Watan. In that video we see Alia doing everything in her power to collection information in the household. She does it all from sending information via Morse code to doing target practice to driving a huge army car but in Dilbara, the softer emotional side is shown. It brings to highlight the special bond she shares with her father along with the sensitive departure every girl faces when married off.

Harshdeep Kaur, Vibha Saraf & Shankar Mahadevan lend their voice for the track while Shankar Eshan Loy has composed the music for the song. The movie hits theatres on May 11.