Radhika Apte to talk on sexual harassment in Bollywood for BBC documentary

After Hollywood experienced its watershed moment with the Me Too and Time’s Up campaign, the air has been rife about whether such a movement against sexual assault can be reciprocated in Bollywood, the largest entertainment industry in the world. There have been a few solo incidents of sexual harassment allegations but the conversation at large remains shushed. BBC’s documentary, Bollywood’s Dark Secrets attempts to throw light on the issue and will see Bollywood actress Radhika Apte talk about it.

"Some people are regarded as gods. They are so powerful that people just don't think that my voice is going to matter, or people think that if I speak, probably my career is going to get ruined," the actress told BBC. While it is not known if she will be taking names in the documentary, her comments come at a poignant time when veterans have defended malpractices like casting couch in the industry.

On Wednesday, choreographer Saroj Khan had made a controversial comment where she said, “This has been happening for a long time. Someone or the other always tries to take advantage of a girl. Why are you after the film industry solely? We stick to our work and we offer returns at the end. It is not like we rape the girl and leave her.” Her comment was in reply to Telugu actress Sri Reddy stripping on road to protest against sexual assault.

Suresh Babu Son Cheated ME#srireddy #Srileaks #srireddyleaks #srireddyprotest pic.twitter.com/KjRRd8XYGx

— Sri Reddy (@ActressSriReddy) April 10, 2018

The documentary also interviews Marathi award-winning actress Usha Jadhav who said she was asked sexual favours as a payment for the role offered to her. The documentary created by BBC World News will air on Saturday and Sunday.