Rushabh Dhruv July 17 2019, 5.47 pm July 17 2019, 5.47 pm

Radhika Apte is not a regular Bollywood actor. She, as an artist, has made fans go gaga over her acting prowess by doing some really unconventional cinema. Apte's off-beat filmography includes Phobia, Baldlapur, Kabali, AndhaDhun and the list can go on. Not just this, Radhika also has been part of many shows on the streaming giant Netflix, (Mogul, Sacred Games and Lust Stories) and seems like her career is sky-rocketing with each passing day. Elaborating on the same, the actress will be next seen in The Wedding Guest, which has already released in the USA and is all set to be out in other parts around the globe as well. The movie will see Radhika Apte alongside the talented Dev Patel.

While fans wait with bated breaths to witness the sizzling chemistry between Dev Patel and Radhika Apte on the celluloid, their film, the Wedding Guest has hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Recently, a love-making scene between the two has made it to the internet. Yes, you heard that right! Earlier, Radhika's cosy scene with Adil Hussain from the movie Parched was also leaked on the web.

Have a look at the leaked scenes from The Wedding Guest below:

Radhika, in an interview with an online portal, has reacted to the leaked scenes, she said, “The film has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked because of the psychotic mentality of the society.” She added, “The leaked sex scene featured both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel in it. But the scenes are being spread in my name. Why are they not getting spread under the male actor Dev Patel’s name."

The British American movie, The Wedding Guest is directed and written by Michael Winterbottom and also stars Jim Sarbh in a key role.