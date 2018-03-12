Nawazuddin Siddiqui denies being summoned in Call Data Records racket

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui may have played a private detective for late actress Sridevi starrer Mom but in real life the actor needs a real time detective or so the police thinks. The actor was summoned by Thane police to appear for questioning in connection to a Call Data Record case. However, the summoning went unanswered as Siddiqui never turned up for the questioning.He later took to social media to dismiss the claims.

“We had issued summons to Nawazuddin Siddiqui to appear before the investigating team and record his statement. The summons were issued almost a week ago, and he had assured us that he would come on March 9. However, he didn’t turn up today (Friday),” said the Thane police PRO Sukhada Narkar, reported NDTV.

Recent arrests by the Thane police have revealed that there was an ongoing racket of private detectives being employed to collect confidential call data records of selective individuals. Sources claim that Siddiqui had used one such detective to get CDRs of his wife. Eleven detectives have been so far arrested in relations to this case.

“We had also summoned his lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui who had come and given his statements. However, Nawazuddin didn’t turn up,” said Thane crime branch senior inspector Nitin Thakre. No comments have been made by Siddiqui and his PR.However, the actor later took to social media to dismiss the allegations.

Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator & went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition. To my surprise the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgust pic.twitter.com/APPaEK373q — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 10, 2018

News of CDRs being sold first emerged in January this year prompting four arrests. The records are said to have a starting bid of Rs 25,000 and upwards depending on the importance of the individual being sought after. This is being considered a multi-city racket with the prime accused being on the run.