Radhika Apte's Hollywood calling will have her play a WW II spy

Actress Radhika Apte has for the longest time served her fans with a wide plethora of roles. Now it seems like she is widening her horizon even further. The actress is all set for a Hollywood calling. True to her filmography, this will be another unconventional role for the star. She will star as a spy for an untitled Hollywood project set in World War II.

The actress confirmed it to be her next project on social media. She will be playing the first wireless operator in the film. Her character name Noor Inayat Khan is a pacifist of Indian origin. She will be joined by Stana Katic of Castle fame and Sarah Megan Thomas from Equity. The trio will form a special secret squad that was sent to France by Winston Churchill during the war as part of a secret army. These women eventually form a sisterhood of sorts during their role on field. They will all be essaying roles of real-life spies who were present during the war. The leads will be joined by Linus Roache from Batman Begins and Rossif Sutherland of thriller film River’s fame.

This film will join Radhika’s list of Hollywood films in production. She was recently spotted shooting with Dev Patel in India for one such project helmed by Michael Winterbottom. In Bollywood, the actress was last seen in Padman opposite Akshay Kumar this year.