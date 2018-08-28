Radhika is apt for Netflix so we gave her the meme treatment!

Netflix has brought out some seriously compelling original content to Indian users. This includes shows like Sacred Games, Ghoul, and Lust Stories. While these brought in all the required eyeballs, each of them also have one thing in common. Each production has Radhika Apte in it. Hell, even Padman, the recent entry on Netflix, has Radhika in it. While the actress received much praise for her performances, one could not help but notice that Radhika dominated much of the recent releases. Netflix was quick to pick it up too, and shared a video titled, “Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai”, prompting memes, from us and the internet.

We flipping over Netflix’ sense of humour. The streaming giant’s spoof video too attracted attention online. It takes a dig at the actress herself even as director Vikramaditya Motwane asks her to take part in a film where she has to play all the characters. "As an artist, I really like to push the envelope. You want to do work that really challenges you. So, when Netflix came to me with another offer, I was a bit reluctant," Apte says.

Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai. pic.twitter.com/H5vAI81qMG — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2018

Pad Man is now streaming and we're not just saying this because Radhika Apte is in it but yes Radhika Apte is in it. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 28, 2018

But Motwane manages to gain Radhika’s attention. "Vik calls me one day and says that Radhika what if you play every character in this film. That got my attention. Because that is a challenge I cannot turn down," she said.

Here’s what netizens are thinking about Radhika’s involvement with Netflix:

The role of Aamir on this comment is also played by Radhika Apte. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2018

Ali Saeed refused to give an aptitude test. He was too Ghoul for school. — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 27, 2018

pic.twitter.com/Ph8OgExFTT — s a T y a (@POETICandFUNNY) August 28, 2018