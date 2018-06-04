Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: Don’t need permission to sing my uncle’s songs

Nida Nusrat, the daughter of the late music genius Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, recently warned about taking legal action against anyone singing her father’s songs without permission. Following this report, Qawwal Rahat Fateh Ali Khan claimed that he does not require any permission to sing qawwalis by his late uncle.

"I'm the successor and the adopted son of my Ustad and Uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Why would I need any permission?" said Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to Geo TV, when asked if he would require permission to sing the Qawwalis of his uncle.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan added that also said that his family has a rich heritage of over 600 years in Qawwali and Sufi music. "This has never been the scenario in history and legacy of our family, which has a rich heritage of over 600 years in the field of Qawali and Sufi music," he said.

He also mentioned that Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan was an important part of his childhood, adding that no permissions were required when his father, Ustad Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan, and Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan “recited (the) qalams (writings) of my dada (grandfather) Ustad Fateh Ali Khan (alongside) other members of our family".

When Nida was asked if she would take action against Rahat, she said, “Rahat is my brother and I will not take any action against him.”