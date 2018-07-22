Rahul Gandhi hugs Narendra Modi, and our brains have been memefied!

Friday was to be marked as the day when Parliament would be flurried with talks and speeches, including one from Rahul Gandhi, on the No Confidence Motion. As the trend #BhookampAaneWalaHai began, referring to a joke on the Congress scion, it soon turned into #BhookampAaGaya, when Gandhi actually made some valid points. However, the highlight of the speech was turned away from its axis once again when Rahul went ahead, and after declaring that he did not hate anyone despite being tagged Pappu and what not, hugged a befuddled PM Narendra Modi, who totally did not see it coming.

Aap logon ke andar mere liye nafrat hai, aap mujhe Pappu aur bohot gaaliyan dekar bula sakte hain, lekin mere andar aapke liye nafrat nahi hai: Rahul Gandhi. He then walks up to PM Modi and gives him a hug #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/w5DqyR7mVu — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

Needless to say, the internet burst with a squall of memes. But we were thinking of our own and guffawing. Here's a sample of what went through our mind, when we saw the legendary hug.

THE GANDHIS SEND THEIR REGARDS

HUG WALE MOTION PASS KARA LE JAYENGE?

MY EXPRESSION WHEN MY BOSS IS UNEXPECTEDLY NICE TO ME *SHOCK LAGA LAGA, SHOCK LAGA*

MODI: WHAT

RAHUL: #PyaarEkDhokaHai

MODI: ....

MODI: WHAT

RAHUL: GANGADHAR HI SHAKTIMAAN HAI

MODI: ....

WHEN AN EXTROVERT HUGS AN INTROVERT

Ahh, Rahul baba, your logic apart, this moment was pure gold. The meme world will forever remember you for this eternal gift.