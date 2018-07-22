home/ entertainment
Rahul Gandhi hugs Narendra Modi, and our brains have been memefied!

Rahul Gandhi hugs Narendra Modi, and our brains have been memefied!

First published: July 22, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Updated: July 22, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Author: Kadambari Srivastava

Friday was to be marked as the day when Parliament would be flurried with talks and speeches, including one from Rahul Gandhi, on the No Confidence Motion. As the trend #BhookampAaneWalaHai began, referring to a joke on the Congress scion, it soon turned into #BhookampAaGaya, when Gandhi actually made some valid points. However, the highlight of the speech was turned away from its axis once again when Rahul went ahead, and after declaring that he did not hate anyone despite being tagged Pappu and what not, hugged a befuddled PM Narendra Modi, who totally did not see it coming.

Needless to say, the internet burst with a squall of memes. But we were thinking of our own and guffawing. Here's a sample of what went through our mind, when we saw the legendary hug.

FORGET BAPPI LAHIRI; INTRODUCING, JHAPPI LAHIRI

 

THE GANDHIS SEND THEIR REGARDS

HUG WALE MOTION PASS KARA LE JAYENGE?

MY EXPRESSION WHEN MY BOSS IS UNEXPECTEDLY NICE TO ME *SHOCK LAGA LAGA, SHOCK LAGA*

RAHUL: PSST...

MODI: WHAT

RAHUL: #PyaarEkDhokaHai

MODI: ....

RAHUL: PSST...

MODI: WHAT

RAHUL: GANGADHAR HI SHAKTIMAAN HAI

MODI: ....

WHEN AN EXTROVERT HUGS AN INTROVERT

Ahh, Rahul baba, your logic apart, this moment was pure gold. The meme world will forever remember you for this eternal gift.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Entertainment #Hug #Memes #Narendra Modi #No Confidence Motion #politics #Rahul Gandhi

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All