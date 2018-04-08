Raid makes a slow but steady walk to enter the Rs 100 crore club

The box office this last month has seen a few surprising entrants strike century. Ajay Devgn starrer Raid seems to be the latest of them. While the movie received mixed reviews from critics, the audience seems to be in love with the income tax drama. It’s fan following has now landed the film in the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

The movie released on March 16 and it had a decent collection of Rs 10 crore on its opening day. However, it picked up on mileage over the weekend as fans started wowing over the film making it earn Rs 41 crore in the next few days. Its solo opening at the weekend ensured the film got an advantage.

This is Ajay’s eight film to enter the club but for his leading lady Ileana D’cruz, this is her third. Raid becomes the fourth film this year to join the Rs 100 crore club after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat. While the other films raced to cross the line, Raid made it with a slow and steady walk.

The movie, which also features Saurabh Shukla as a corrupt politician, is based on the longest income tax raid that took place in Lucknow. The movie directed by Raj Kumar Gupta also has Ritesh Shah. Ajay’s staunch anti-corruption avatar pays off at the box office yet again.