Raid shows Ajay Devgn in his home territory as a racy IT officer

In real life, Income Tax officials are rarely seen or known but on reel they are the badass heroes who battle black money with their grit. The latest to take up this reel glorified role is Ajay Devgn. This time he plays the rowdy morally right man sans a uniform in Raid. The first trailer of the Raj Kumar Gupta directed movie has been released and it has a raunchy looking Devgn doing everything in his power to recover black money.

Meet Amay Patnaik- Deputy Commisioner of Income Tax, Lucknow. #RaidTrailer out at 11.30 AM. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/7h221xQL0U — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 6, 2018

From the looks of the poster and the ensuing tag line, ‘Heroes don’t always come in uniform’ we can very well establish that this time Devgn will flex his muscles without the khaki suit. He is reportedly playing the character, Amay Patnaik, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax in Lucknow.

As has been the case with his past roles in Zameer, Singham series, Sunday, Gangaajal, LOC Kargil, Major Saab, we can expect a plethora of hair raising one-liners from Devgn’s. The star has been cast opposite Ileana D'Cruz and Saurabh Shukla and the movie is set in the 80’s. The plot revolves around an infamous income tax raid. The trailer only adds to the narrative in what is being coined as the longest raid in history.

The movie being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. When it hits the screens on March 16, it will mark Devgn’s first release of the year. Last year, he hit the box office with Golmaal Again and Baadshaho. Even without the uniform, Devgn will be coming back to his home territory.