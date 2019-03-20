Rajinikanth, Shankar and Akshay Kumar's strong connect with World Sparrow Day

We have all grown up watching the cute small sparrows which used to be in the environment that we grew up. But slowly and steadily the population of these birds called Passer domesticus started dwindling. There are various reasons attributed to the decline in their population. March 20 is celebrated as World Sparrow Day. The idea to allot a day to celebrate as World Sparrow Day is basically to bring about awareness on this and also to promote various ways wherein as humans, we can increase their population.

You might all wonder why talk about sparrows on a platform that focuses on entertainment. But there is surely a connect. Last year’s mega release of director Shankar starring superstar Rajinikanth 2.0 talked about the issue of sparrows coming down in number. Akshay Kumar who played the role of Pakshi Raja in the film was the crusader for sparrows and other birds who through his untiring efforts was fighting for these birds. This formed the crux of the story.

Akshay Kumar’s character in the film attributed the increase of cell phone towers in unacceptable frequencies to the decrease in population of sparrows. The signals from these towers intercepted the bird’s methodology in finding directions and confused them, resulting in their death. He also reiterated that we all keep a small bird feeder in our balcony and provide the birds with food and water. The objective of celebration of World sparrow day is also on similar lines, respecting and giving space to the co-inhabitants of our universe and thereby maintaining the bio diversity. Let’s all take a vow to protect and preserve our sparrow population at least from this day!