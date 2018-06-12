Rajinikanth starrer Kaala struggles at the box-office

Rajinikanth enjoys fandom like no other actor in this country. So it’s only natural then that his films are expected to smash the box office on the first day, leave along the weekend. The superstar’s latest film Kaala hit the box office last Friday and after a huge opening day, the film seems to be struggling with its collection over the weekend.

The Pa Ranjith film that created a lot of pre-release buzz has been performing very poorly on the fourth day of its release. The film’s collection has severely affected the distributors who had paid heavy prices for the film. According to Box Office India, the film has collected approximately 50 crores in all languages in three days since the release. The film on it’s first day collected 20 crores, Day 2 saw 15 crores come in and on Day 3, the film managed to collect 15 approximately crore.

It was expected that the Hindi version of the film was never going to collect much and unfortunately for the makers, expectations have been met. The net collections of the hindi version of the four-day extended weekend came in at around 4.5-5 crore. The film has faired poorly down south which is considered as Rajinikanth’s strong hold.

Looks like the Karnataka controversy and the done and dusted story line of the film has severely affected the film. ​