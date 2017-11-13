Rajinikanth to launch his party on his birthday

After long periods of speculations, Tamil Nadu superstars are finally taking practical steps towards launching their political careers. Kamal Hassan has done the deed by announcing a mobile app on his birthday and it seems like Rajinikanth may be joining the band wagon soon. If rumours are to be believed, he might announce launching his political party on his birthday.

A source close to the actor told Times of India that he is not interested in joining any existing party, "Rajini would form a separate party. He will not join any other party, including the BJP.”

Rajini could be announcing his entry into politics on December 12, on his birthday, after the launch of his mega budget film 2.0. Much like Kamal Hassan he too believes he is neither a leftist nor a right wing. "Being spiritual, Rajini cannot be a Leftist. Not being a hardliner, he cannot be a Rightist too. He will be a centrist as that alone will attract all sections of society," quoted the Times of India.

The two mega stars may be starting their political careers in the same year but they will be taking different approaches to their life as politicians. While Kamal Hassan is attempting to build his party from the grass root level with the launch of app, Maiyam Whistle, Rajinikanth will probably hope to stitch his party with another to get an entry in the State Assembly. But they will both try to woo neutral voters in Tamil Nadu.

As the start their political life, we only wonder if that would mean an end to their film careers.