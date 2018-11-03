Rajinikanth’s 2.0 trailer to be launched in 4D sound technology, two ‘thumps’ up

The trailer of the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 will launch on Saturday, November 3, and fans all over the globe are waiting with bated breath. The teaser of the film was dropped by the makers a few weeks ago and has upped the anticipation level for the trailer. Now, the latest update states that the trailer launch event will witness 4D sound technology, a first for any Indian film.

Big day for us; we unveil something new in the history of world cinema on Film Sound today, proud to associate with my dearest.@LycaProductions @shankarshanmugh @arrahman @akshaykumar @iamAmyJackson Vision of team of people comes to fruition today lead by Director Shankar.#2.O — resul pookutty (@resulp) 3 November 2018

The Oscar-winning sound designer of the film, Resul Pookutty, took to Twitter on Friday to announce the same statement that it’s ‘something new in the history of world cinema’.

The trailer is to be unveiled at Sathyam Cinemas, in Chennai and there’s a sound box between seats to add that extra thump to the trailer launch.

"You've seen speakers above and around you, but in 4D sound, you'll find speakers below your seat. Not only visually, we wanted to do something new for the sound as well," said director S Shankar.

The film is definitely one of the most anticipated films of the year and the big announcement is sure to make it difficult for fans to wait any longer. The film features Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson as the lead pair with Akshay playing the villain. Those in the supporting roles include Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Riyaz Khan.

The shooting of the film was completed several months ago and the post-production has been underway for nearly a year now. The release was pushed on several occasions in the past due to the huge amounts of graphics work to be included in the film.

The much-awaited magnum opus is set to hit the screens on November 29.