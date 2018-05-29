home/ entertainment
Rajinikanth's Kaala might not release in Karnataka. Here's why

First published: May 29, 2018 06:56 PM IST | Updated: May 29, 2018 06:56 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

The recently released teaser of Kaala took the internet by storm. The film is foreseen as a massive success, especially down South. However, its release in Karnataka has now become uncertain, thanks to the old Cauvery distribution debate. Rajinikanth's stand on the issue has apparently hurt public sentiment. As an outcome, a handful of letters opposing the release of Kaala has arrived at the film chamber.

“Kannadigas are upset with Rajinikanth’s comments on the Cauvery issue and so his film will not be released in Karnataka. We have requested theatre owners and distributors not to be associated with the film ‘Kaala’ in any way,” he said. “I am not doing this as president of KFCC, but as an activist and a proud citizen of Karnataka. For me, the state comes first and friendship next. We are proud of Rajinikanth, who is from Karnatka and has grown to great heights. We would watch his films for his entertaining performances though it was made in another language. But not anymore, " said Sa Ra Govindu, President of Karnataka Film Chamber, reports New Indian Express.

“As many as ten letters from various pro-Kannada groups have reached the Film Chamber, demanding that ‘Kaala’ not be released in Karnataka. Considering the sentiments of Kannadigas, there is pressure on us not  to release the Rajinikanth starrer and we have abide by their request. A meeting was held last Saturday and Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj has also been opposing the release of Kaala," he added.

Earlier, Baahubali 2 had also faced the wrath of same issue as actor Satyaraj' comment had infuriated the natives of Karnataka.

 

