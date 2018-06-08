Rajinikanth’s Kaala screening in Karnataka marred with protests

Rajinikanth’s Kaala released on Thursday amidst a lot of fanfare in Chennai and several other states. But in Karnataka, things are different. Pro-Kannada activists spoiled the release of the much-awaited film in many parts of the state. A number of movie theatres where the film was supposed to be screened, did not show the film, disappointing moviegoers.

Demonstrations were also held outside theatres where Kaala was supposed to be screened. Protesters reportedly requested Rajinikanth’s fans to boycott Kaala for as many are still fighting over the Cauvery water issue. Reports also mention that the protestors requested people to side with farmers who are affected for not receiving water from the river.

Protestors in Karnataka were angered by comments made by Rajinikanth on the Cauvery water dispute. Rajini had said that whichever government came to power in the state should put in effect the Supreme Court’s order on the Cauvery water sharing.

Following this, on May 29, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce decided to disallow screening of Rajinikanth’s film. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy reportedly asked Kaala’s distributors to not release the film in because of ‘this kind of atmosphere’ but he did say that his government will follow the Supreme Court’s order. The SC on June 6, refused to stall the release of Kaala.