Rajinikanth’s Kaala to hit screens on April 27, not 2.0

Are you a Rajinikanth fan? Do you take a holiday from your workplace to watch Rajini movies? Well, here’s some good news for you. The release date of superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kalaa has been decided and will hit the screens on April 27, which was originally earmarked for 2.0. The announcement was made by actor-producer Dhanush on Saturday, February 10.

Dhanush, who is also the head of the production house Wunderbar Films also released the poster along with the movie’s release date. He took to Twitter to share the details. “The don of dons is back” tweeted Dhanush, with the poster of the movie, which has been directed by Pa. Ranjith. The director had earlier worked with Rajini in his last release, Kabali.

The movie ‘Kaala’ stars Huma Quereshi, Nana Patekar and Anjali Patil and the music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Set in Mumbai, the film revolves around the life of a gangster and the underworld in the city. The movie also deals with the struggles of Tamils from Thirunelveli in Mumbai and Rajinikanth plays a don, who fight for the rights of an oppressed class.

Talking about working with Rajinikanth, co-actress Huma Quereshi went all gaga over how awesome it was to work with the south Indian superstar. “It’s an amazing experience to work with Rajinikanth. When he walks, everybody becomes silent and make space for him. For me, the most beautiful thing with him is the simplicity he carries. He is such a humble person. I have never seen a superstar who is so humble, who is so simple and down-to-earth,” she said.

Interestingly, this movie releases at a time when Rajini is all set to enter politics and is competing for the next elections in Tamil Nadu. Well, with Kaala and elections in the pipeline, fans have a lot to look forward to.