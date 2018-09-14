Rajkumar Hirani surprised at Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s stardom

While we talk about how Bollywood is engulfed in the fire of nepotism, here’s Nawazuddin Siddiqui breaking the norm. The actor, who rose to fame with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur Part 2 that released in 2012, is now considered to be one of the bests in Bollywood. Not just Bollywood, Nawaz is a rage on the digital platforms as well courtesy The Sacred games. Looks like there’s no stopping Nawaz as he is all set to make his debut down south and will share screen space with none other than Superstar Rajinikanth. Wait there’s more, Nawaz recently turned down a Hollywood film opposite Chris Hemsworth as he has a packed schedule.

Nawaz has his plate full and filmmakers now have to queue up to get him onboard their film. But did you know that this wasn’t the case with Nawaz when he started off his journey in Bollywood? The 44-year-old actor who started off his Bollywood journey as a struggler had to do many odd jobs and was cast in side roles in many films before he secured his lead. Narrating one such incident, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani recently revealed that he never thought Nawaz will become such a big star one day.

Nawazuddin who was in his struggling days was part of Hirani’s Munna Bhai MBBS and had played a small role of a pickpocketer who gets beaten up by the public after he is caught red handed. Talking about the same the Sanju director said, "People had to beat him up in that scene and they really did that! I told him 'Nawaz you've done an amazing work, you're a great actor!' But in my head, I never thought that Nawazuddin Siddiqui would become such a huge actor that he is today."

Nawaz proved Rajkumar Hirani wrong and we are so glad that he did!