image
Friday, September 14th 2018
English
Rajkumar Hirani surprised at Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s stardom

Entertainment

Rajkumar Hirani surprised at Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s stardom

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   September 14 2018, 3.56 pm
back
Aamir KhanBollywoodChris HemsworthEntertainmenthollywoodMunna Bhai MBBSNawazuddin SiddiquiRajinikanthRajkumar HiraniSalman KhanSanjuShah Rukh KhanThe Sacred Games
nextExclusive: Soori's stunning 6-pack makes Sivakarthikeyan swell with pride
ALSO READ

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018 at Ambanis: Khans and more come for Bappa darshan

Aamir Khan is a piping hot Thug, for real

Rani Mukerji's fan moment with Aamir Khan: An unexpected Hichki