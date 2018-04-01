Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor take a Dil Se break during Stree shoot

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are currently shooting for their horror comedy Stree and they seem to be having a gala time out of it. While film shoots call for serious hard work, stars still find a way to take a break. In Shraddha and Rajkummar’s case they chose to sing along to the title track of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dil Se.

The duo were not just singing along but also enacting to the song. While Rajkummar being the true actor stuck to his role, Shraddha too picked up on the seriousness of Rajkummar’s enactment and played along. The two seemed to enjoy it as other crew members cheered them on. One member of the crew was even heard saying ‘thank god he does not drink’.

Stree being directed by Amar Kaushik started shoot in January. The film is a horror comedy which may explain why the crew was having fun on the set despite the movie being solemn. This film marks the first time the two have been paired together.

Stree will join Bollywood’s increasing list of horror comedies. It first began with Akshay Kumar starrer Bhul Bhulaiyaa and was followed up by Bhootnath, Go Goa Gone and others. The last horror comedy that Bollywood saw was Golmaal Again which swept past the Rs 300 crore mark at the boz office. While it is yet to be seen if Stree will join the league, it will sure be interesting to see these fresh faces join the club.