Rajkummar Rao might just take over Bollywood with his makeover

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is in the golden phase of his career. The actor is riding high with the back to back success of his films Aligarh, Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Newton, Omerta and his latest release Stree is doing good too. Looks like there’s no stopping the actor. Rajkummar Rao made his Bollywood debut in 2010 is known more for his acting abilities and not for his commercial reach but looks like soon he will be undergoing an image makeover.

According to sources, Rajkummar Rao, who has become one of the most bankable actor in Bollywood, has been giving hit films back to back whereas his films like Shahid won him a National Award and Newton was India’s official entry to the Oscars. And looks like the actor now wants to cash in his popularity and wants to be taken seriously as a commercial hero. If sources are to be believed, the 34-year old actor feels his movies have been doing well at the box-office and he wants an image makeover for himself and wants to join the leagues of mainstream actors, like Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor who are known for their commercial success and performances both. In fact, the actor and his team have already started making plans to project him as a commercial star and in coming days the same will be seen where he will be seen projected as the bankable star of Bollywood.

We contacted Rajkummar Rao’s team for their reaction but didn’t get any revert from them on the same.

Rajkummar Rao's heat seems in the right place for wanting to undergo an image makeover. The actor has become a hit with the audiences with his stupendous show on the silver screen and we aren’t complaining.