image
Tuesday, September 4th 2018
English
Rajkummar Rao might just take over Bollywood with his makeover

entertainment

Rajkummar Rao might just take over Bollywood with his makeover

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   September 03 2018, 8.42 pm
back
AligarhArjun KapoorBareilly Ki BarfiBollywoodEntertainmentInstagramNewtonOmertaRajkummar RaoStreetrappedVarun Dhawan
nextNayanthara rules the box-office in Kollywood!
ALSO READ

Janhvi Kapoor asks Arjun Kapoor a 'chilling' question as India’s Most Wanted

Varun Dhawan: Once challaned, twice shy when it comes to selfies

Meme game with Arjun Kapoor: You meme me, I meme me, we meme you