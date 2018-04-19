Rajkummar Rao starrer Omerta release date pushed confirms director Hansal Mehta

Every good film takes its time to hit theatres, which means fans have to wait to see their stars on screen. For Omerta, which was supposed to hit theatres on April 20, the wait just got longer. The makers have announced shifting the release of the film owing to changes asked by CBFC.

“We knew that it wouldn’t be a cake walk with the Censor Board given that the film has a fair bit of violence and strong language. We didn’t want cuts that would take away the essence of the film, so we had to wait. The Censor Board Chief and members of the revising committee understood how certain scenes could not be removed since they are essential for audiences to understand how a terrorist’s mind works. Hence the wait and that’s why a decision has been taken to release Omertà on May 4,” said director Hansal Mehta while announcing the shift in release date.

Omerta will see its lead Rajkummar Rao essay the role of international terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh. The director of the film is reported to have purchased real footage for the film from recent terrorist incidents like 1994 Delhi Kidnappings, the 9/11 World Trade Centre attack and the 26/11 Mumbai terror strike as well as Omar Saeed’s brutal beheading of the American journalist Daniel Pearl. These attacks, and much more, will all be featured in the film, which is why CBFC’s push to censor parts of it can be understood.

The movie, when it releases on May 4, will be see the film fighting it off at the box office with legends Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out. It will be interesting to see which film movie goers are going to opt for given the vastly different genre of the two films.