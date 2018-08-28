Raksha Bandhan 2018: Bollywood floods social media with bhai-behen clicks

Who says Raksha Bandhan is just meant for brothers and sisters? It's the day to celebrate the bond shared by siblings and how can our Bollywood stars stay calm. After all the industry is build on relationships!
Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Shradha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and many others are in high spirits celebrating this festival. Of course, their special celebrations have found a place on social media. While Abhishek has shared a childhood picture with Shweta Bachchan twinning in pajamas, Deepika is all about protecting younger sister Anisha. Arjun Kapoor can't stop boasting about how adorable a brother he is, while Shraddha is all about rules.
Partners in crime since the days of matching pajamas! Happy Rakhi Shwetdi! Love you. #RakshaBandhan #BrothersandSisters
I have a parrot on my shoulder & guess what she's confused by !!! My fashion choices.... Ya I’m sorry that yellow Fanny pack is mine & you ain’t getting it no matter how hard you stare !!! @anshulakapoor, happy rakhi to you !!! You're lucky you have such an amazingly warm, genuine, funny cool, sorted & fashion forward brother !!! Ya and you're not a shabby sister yourself too (actually you're the best) !!! #findingfanny literally
Ruling my world. Happy rakhi ♥️ @siddhanthkapoor @priyaankksharma Vedika. Thank you for the t shirts @tejukolhapure
This Rakhi let’s do it the amphibian way -‘The helpless woman who needs Raksha is a creature of the past. What she needs is support not protection, and not just from her brothers but sisters are well' - Link in bio blogs.timesofindia.indiatimes.com/mrsfunnybones/…
Only you matter ... my brother @saqibsaleem #HappyRakhi #love #sibling #jaan #rakshabandhan
To my little boy.. Happy RakshaBandhan .. For me you are always going to be this little one I have to look after, to guide, to worry about and to love more than words can express... I love you
Television stars too are making the most of this day celebrating it with siblings. Divyanka Tripathi took to Instagram to share a picture with her Rakhi brother.
Happy Raksha Bandhan to all brothers and sisters! 👫💖 @iakpataudi I promise to always look out for you and be there for you (even when you don’t want me around) 😘👀 and I hope you continue to boss me around and bully me till you get your way (partly because your way is probably smarter than mine) but mainly because I know you’ll always have my back 🤔🤗 #happyrakhi #rakshabandhan #bestbrother #dogbrother #alwaysandforever
Rakhi is back and so is my #BrotherFromAnotherMother @shyam_sharma. Isn't my little #Bharat from #BanooMainTeriDulhann so grown up and handsome now?!
