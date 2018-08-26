Raksha Bandhan 2018: Bollywood floods social media with bhai-bhen clicks

Who says Raksha Bandhan is just meant for brothers and sisters? It's the day to celebrate the bond shared by siblings and how can our Bollywood stars stay calm. After all the industry is build on relationships!

Arjun Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Shradha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and many others are in high spirits celebrating this festival. Of course, their special celebrations have found a place on social media. While Abhishek has shared a childhood picture with Shweta Bachchan twinning in pajamas, Deepika is all about protecting younger sister Anisha. Arjun Kapoor can't stop boasting about how adorable a brother he is, while Shraddha is all about rules.