Raksha Bandhan Special: Priyanka Chopra’s Dil Dhadakne Do moment with brother Siddharth

Even though she is in the States, Priyanka Chopra knows how to make Raksha Bandhan special for her brother. The lady was in India recently to perform her roka ceremony with Nick Jonas and has headed back to the foreign land. But before that, she made sure to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with her brother Siddharth Chopra.

She took to Instagram to share a post hailing for her brother and has said that this festival is one of her favourites. In the picture we see PeeCee holding an envelope (of course filled with money) which is a traditional gifted given to a sister by her brother.

Happy Raksha Bandhan peeps.

Talking about Nick and Priyanka's desi engagement, it was attended by handful of people. Nick's parents were here and Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra had flown down from Lucknow, Later in the evening, a small party was held which was attended Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and few others. Karan Johar couldn't make it to the bash and hence he had sent a bouquet. We wonder where were other big names though!

We now await her wedding pictures.

On work front, Priyanka has The Sky Is Pink in her kitty. She was supposed to make her Bollywood comeback with Bharat but she quit the project due to her engagement with Nick.