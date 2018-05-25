Ram Charan is all set for a political campaign for Pawan Kalyan

Ram Charan has found success with the release of his film Rangasthalam. He has recently returned from Bangkok, after completing a schedule of Boyapati Srinu’s upcoming film. Currently in Hyderabad, Charan signed up as an ambassador for a brand and was present at the press meet of the same. During the event, the actor was asked if he would campaign for Jana Sena or support them.

Well, for those unaware, Ram Charan is still with the Congress. In answer to the question, he tried being diplomatic and mentioned that his family always supports Pawan Kalyan. However, on being pressed further, he revealed that back in 2009, Pawan Kalyan had said it would be too early for him (Ram Charan) to get into political campaigns.

“In 2009, when I was campaigning for PRP, Babai (Pawan) told that it was too early for me (Ram Charan) to do such political campaign. If Pawan asks me or instructs me to do so, I will join his campaigning, the next minute,” said Ram Charan.

The actor-politician usually refrains from making political statements but said that he would always be there for his uncle. “If he calls, I will not hesitate. In this scorching heat, he is touring Andhra for the people. I will be there for him always," he said.

On several occasions, Ram Charan has mentioned his eagerness to support Pawan Kalyan, iterating that he is one of the most important persons in his life.