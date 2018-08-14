Ram Gopal Varma goes underworld to unearth dirt for D

Once upon a time, there was a filmmaker who nuanced the art of cinema, Ram Gopal Varma. And then, he did not live happily ever after as the sense and audience both went kaput. Now, the director who once gave us gems like Rangeela is known more for his controversial statements than his art. Blame it on his outspoken attitude, but Varma has gone infamous from famous in a matter of few years. Currently, he is busy with his upcoming web series D. He took to Twitter to throw some light on the same and also revealed some interesting deets about the series.

Me and Madhu Mantena team up for a web series D COMPANY, a chronicle of the Mumbai underworld ..Starting from rise of Dawood Ibrahim in early 80’s and initiation of D Company,story will be till end of the tremendous gang wars that started post 93 blastshttps://t.co/TXbIIof8Zz — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 26, 2018

Rumour has it that the director is working hard on the making of the web series which is based on the life of Don Dawood Ibrahim. Varma is also in touch with the family members of the gangster and he is trying to explore every nook and corner of the don’s life, including his days before underworld. The series will show Dawood’s journey back in 1980’s, his rise in the Mumbai’s underworld and how life changed for him post the Mumbai 1993 blasts. The actors for the same are yet to be shortlisted.

Looking at how the prep for the series, one can say that Ram Gopal Varma is surely leaving no stone unturned to make this an affair to remember.

Reportedly, the series will be a five season affair with 10 episodes each. Apart from the interesting peek into the life of Dawood Ibrahim, the series will also showcase his rivalry with Chota Rajan and the gang wars that ensued.

Varma has, in the past, given us some amazing stories revolving around underworld. Satya, Company, Sarkar are few of those that managed to grip the audience with the crisp plots that brought underworld in all its glory, on the big screen. However, given the web space is a raging hot property of late, it will be interesting to know what Varma would show, sans the interference of CBFC and the likes. He may surprise us once again.