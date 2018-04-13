Rana Daggubati's Telugu dub for Avenger's Infinity War couldn't have gotten any better

Marvel’s upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War has put its comic universe fans on high gear. As fans wait for the movie, Indian fans waiting to catch the film in regional language has a special surprise for them. The Telugu version of the film is being dubbed by none other than Rana Daggubati. The makers of the film, recently released a behind the scene video of the dubbing session.

In the video, Rana is seen happily lip syncing to the ace villain in the film, Thanos. The trailer had established Thanos’ greed for the infinity stones. For Rana replicating that greed is the ultimate challenge. In a press statement, the actor had mentioned, “I've grown up reading Marvel Comics and Marvel movies with their intricately woven storylines. It is fascinating to see how Marvel has created characters and stories that resonate so well with audiences across the globe, making movies at a scale that one had never before imagined. Characters such as Iron Man and Captain America have been my favourites. So dubbing for Avengers: Infinity War was thrilling. Voicing for Thanos, a villain so powerful that some of the biggest superheroes have a tough time dealing with, was an exciting experience.”

In the video he is seen juggling the session between his heavy schedule but having fun nevertheless. “We are offering our fans in South India an opportunity to experience the grandeur of the movie in a language that they prefer," Rana added.

Avengers: Infinity War will see all the superheros of the Marvel universe get together to fight Thanos. The movie hits screens in all languages on April 27.