Ranbir and Deepika spin hopes with their on-stage romance

Bollywood breakups for the most part remain in the confines of privacy of celebrities. With no statement from celebrities confirming a separation, they remain wrapped in rumours and speculations. Reluctance of two former lovers to be seen together is generally seen as a sign of an end of a relationship. After a split, celebrities consciously attempt to not be seen together but that does not seem to be the case with former lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The two were recently spotted shaking a leg together on a reality show.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dance to the tunes of #Malhari as Karan Johar plays a game with them. #GalaxyOfStars #AsianPaints pic.twitter.com/HJnbQYQ4lr — Deepika Addicts (@deepikapaddicts) April 4, 2018

The duo appeared on stage together at the Galaxy of Stars show. They reprised a few dance hits from each other’s films. For Deepika it was Lungi dance from Chennai Express with actors draped in lungis and dancing to its tune.

Later in the evening they played a game on stage where they had to dance out steps from hit songs. Ranbir in this case seemed like a pro as he quickly recalled Malhari steps from Bajirao Mastani. In that respect Deepika who had herself starred in the movie took a while to get the steps right. The Malhari dance was originally performed by Deepika’s current boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

The two maintained a cordial presence on stage. They even performed a romantic number on stage much to the happiness of Ranbir-Deepika fans. On the career front, Deepika is having a successful run with the box office. Her last release Padmaavat garnered huge attention over the film’s portrayal of Rani Padmavati and critically acclaimed for the performances. Ranbir on the other hand has not had much success in the last year after Jagga Jasoos flopped. He is currently shooting for Brahmastra opposite Alia Bhatt and his biopic on Sanjay Dutt will be released this year.