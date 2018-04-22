Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor kick the ball in Singapore

Football runs strong in Bollywood with several celebrities making it their preferred sport. But they do not just hold a fascination for the sport, they play it too in their past time and sometimes even for a cause. The recent All Stars Football match is only proof of that. All the celebrities part of the club headed to Singapore for the match on Sunday. Images shared on social media show stars hitting it off on the field.

#MagicBusCup The crowd cheering for Ranbir after the pre-match warm up. Good luck ASFC! pic.twitter.com/ENkQepADET — RanbirKapoor.Net (@RanbirKapoorFC) April 22, 2018

Seen on field were actors Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and many others. Ranbir was seen wearing a blue??bandana during the pre-game practice while during the match he opted for a blue one. The actor even posed with fans for selfies later.

The team consisted of director Shoojit Sircar, model turned actor Dino Morea, Armaan Jain, actor Shabir Ahluwalia, Sachin Joshi, television actor Vivian Dsena, Aadar Jain, Rohan Shrestha, director Shashank Khaitan, Karan Mehra and Vaibhav Daga. The team assembled on Saturday before the match and even had a formal dinner where they all posed for the camera.

It was the match that they all looked forward to and the serious faces of the celebrity players on field reflected on how they fought to win the match against Singapore’s Celebrity Sports Club to win the Magic Bus Cup. The friendly match saw the stars bring on their sportsmanship to the fullest.