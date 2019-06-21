Soheib Ahsan June 21 2019, 10.55 am June 21 2019, 10.55 am

The Kapoor family is all set to have a big happy family reunion in New York. If reports are anything to go by, Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt are in the Big Apple to meet Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. Just on Wednesday, we had spotted the couple twinning in white and tracks at the Mumbai airport. It was being assumed that they were returning to Varanasi to resume the shooting of their upcoming film Brahmastra. However, it seems we all got it wrong.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Alia wanted to take a break from her hectic schedule since she has been shooting simultaneously for Sadak 2 and Brahmastra. Ranbir too wanted to go and meet his family and everything fell in place. A source informed the tabloid, "They were with Rishi and Neetu for New Year celebrations as well. This time, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima is also there so it’s going to be a family reunion. RK and Alia will be returning to Mumbai in a few days to resume work on their film." Much to everyone's delight, Ranbir's sister Riddhima too is in New York with her daughter.

This is not the first time that the two have taken a trip to New York together. It was on New Year's that Neetu Singh had shared a family picture on Instagram that also featured Alia. Six months since then and Alia has become an integral part of the Kapoor family. We like!