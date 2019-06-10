Abhishek Singh June 10 2019, 10.20 pm June 10 2019, 10.20 pm

Bollywood is no less than a religion in our country and our stars are no less than gods to a few of them. We have ample proofs that star-struck fans go crazy standing in front of them. Recently, we saw a similar case when a fan met his favourite, Ranbir Kapoor. The fan-actor meeting went well but the actor was mercilessly trolled on social media for being rude. On Sunday, a video of a fan meeting Ranbir Kapoor went viral where a boy, who claims to be a diehard Ranbir fan, met him.

After seeing his favourite actor getting trolled, the fan has now released a video in defence of the Sanju star. Ranbir is currently in Varanasi on a 20-day schedule shooting for director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with his lady love and co-star Alia Bhatt. The fan touched the actor’s feet as he met him and gifted him few things. During the process, while Ranbir sat on the chair, the fan sat on floor and that’s what got Ranbir in trouble as it didn’t go down well with netizens. People trolled the actor and questioned Ranbir Kapoor as to why he didn’t stop the fan from touching his feet and why he couldn’t make him sit with him on the chair instead of the floor.

Following the troll, the fan released a video defending Ranbir Kapoor and his actions. The fan mentioned that the actor was warm when he met him and has a really good heart. He explained why he sat on the floor as he was showing him pictures from the album. He also revealed that Ranbir gave him one of his caps in the end.

